1044 km on one charge. This electric puts diesels to shame

One of the reasons why many people considering buying a car do not yet choose an electric car is the issue of range. It is true that over the years the average distance traveled on one charge has improved significantly and today, according to manufacturers, many cars can travel 400-500 km. Unfortunately, these are still values ​​that are not always reflected in reality. The lower range results, among other things, from the ambient temperature as well as driving style. When it comes to long-distance travel, combustion cars, especially diesel ones, are still in the lead. However, the example of one of the Chinese cars shows that soon the range of an electric vehicle may not be an argument for choosing a car with a combustion engine.

Nio, one of the Chinese car manufacturers, decided to test the range of its new energy storage solution – a solid-state battery (instead of a liquid electrolyte, a solid electrolyte was used, this solution is to ensure that the battery offers a longer range and shorter charging time). The company’s sedan – ET7 – was used for this purpose. The journey lasted 14 hours (including breaks) and started in Shanghai. During this time, the car reached the vicinity of Xianmen (a city in Fujian province) and covered a distance of 1,044 km on one charge – reports Car News China. The charge level after completing the route was 3% and the remaining range was 36 km.

For the test, Nio used its sedan – ET7. /Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images/

According to the above-mentioned editorial office, the car was driven in the Navigate-on-Pilot Plus driving assistance mode for over 950 km. The maximum speed is limited to 90 km/h. The temperature during the trip ranged from -2 to 12 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the cabin was set to 20 degrees. The average energy consumption was 13.2 kWh per 100 km.

The 150 kWh solid-state battery used in the test was developed by the Chinese company WeLion New Energy Technology. The solution was presented three years ago. Nio announced that vehicles built on the NT1 and NT2 platforms are being tested to use the new battery.

Of course, other manufacturers are also working on semiconductor batteries, but it will take some time before they become popular, as is currently the case with lithium-ion batteries. However, the batteries currently used will certainly need to be replaced in the future due to the shortage of raw materials. However, the example of Nio clearly shows that broadly understood Western producers should be afraid of competition from the Far East. But it’s not just about new batteries. The Chinese manufacturer is also famous for its proprietary system for replacing discharged batteries, which is intended to be an alternative to charging. The entire operation is completely automatic and takes less than 5 minutes.

