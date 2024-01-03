105 Indonesian citizens still fleeing after earthquake shakes Japan

#Indonesian #citizens #fleeing #earthquake #shakes #Japan

Jakarta –

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) stated that to date no Indonesian citizens have become victims of the earthquake in Japan. However, as a result of this earthquake, 105 Indonesian citizens took refuge in refugee camps.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo and the Indonesian Consulate General in Osaka continue to coordinate with local authorities and members of the Indonesian community. Until now there is no information about any Indonesian citizens who have died,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) spokesperson Muhammad Lalu Iqbal in a written statement, Wednesday (3 /1/2024).

Based on communication results, there are 105 Indonesian citizens who are currently evacuating. They took refuge in shelters provided by government authorities.

“However, from the results of communication with Indonesian citizen nodes around the earthquake location, there are around 105 Indonesian citizens who are currently in shelters provided by local authorities who need logistical assistance,” he said.

Iqbal explained that they were spread across three locations, namely in Ogi, Suzu and Sakai. Currently, the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo has started distributing logistical assistance to Indonesian citizens affected by the earthquake who requested assistance. Indonesian citizens are also asked to remain alert.

“Local authorities have lifted the tsunami warning. However, they still warn of the possibility of aftershocks in the next week,” he said.

62 People Died Due to Earthquake

Previously, local authorities updated the death toll from the strong earthquake that rocked the Ishikawa Prefecture area earlier this year.

As reported by AFP and NHK, Wednesday (3/1/2024), officials from the Ishikawa Prefecture authorities reported that the number of victims killed by the earthquake on Monday (1/1) had again increased to at least 62 people.

Japanese authorities recorded the earthquake as having a magnitude of 7.6, while the United States Geological Survey or USGS recorded the earthquake as having a magnitude of 7.5.

A report from a local official who did not want to be named, but is responsible for disaster response in the Ishikawa area, said that more than 300 people were injured as a result of the earthquake. Around 20 of them suffered serious injuries.

