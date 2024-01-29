11 benefits of tangerine peel that you have never heard of have been revealed. You will regret throwing it away for years.

#benefits #tangerine #peel #heard #revealed #regret #throwing #years

Tangerine peel is a natural source of healing. You can find solutions to many health problems by drinking tangerine peel tea or using its oil.

THE HEALTH BENEFITS OF TANGERINE PEEL ARE AS FOLLOWS:

– Relieves stress, anxiety and insomnia.

– It reduces and balances cholesterol levels.

– Prevents cancerous tumor formation.

– It accelerates metabolism and helps lose weight.

– Heals skin problems and rejuvenates the skin.

– It prevents stomach disorders and facilitates digestion.

– Moisturizes the scalp and makes the hair shiny.

– It removes and purifies toxins from the body.

– Strengthens bones and prevents fractures.

– Protects vision health and reduces eye diseases.

– It reduces effects such as infection, swelling, aches and pains and increases immunity.

HOW TO EVALUATE TANDERINE PEEL?

The fragrant smell of tangerine is known to everyone. Essential oils found in tangerine peel are good for headaches. If you have a bad headache, peeling and smelling the tangerine may be enough.

If you had a stove in your home when you were a child, you may remember that tangerine and orange peels were thrown into the stove to change the atmosphere of the house. Here, you can use tangerine peel to get rid of the fishy smelly house. To do this, simply put the shells in a pot, add water and boil.

If you want, you can also add 1 cinnamon stick or 1 teaspoon of powdered cinnamon.

Tangerine peels are rich in antioxidants and support the immune system. Therefore, instead of throwing them away, you can dry them in the sun or in the oven. Turn the dried shells into flour by blending them. Then put it in a glass jar and close the lid tightly. Add tangerine peels to dishes, drinks or desserts this way.

If the tangerine peels you saved for drying are still damp, boil 1 glass of water and put it in a glass. Chop 2 tangerine peels into small pieces into the water. After brewing for 10 minutes, strain and drink. You can add 1 teaspoon of honey to make it more delicious.

Dry the peels of 2 tangerines thoroughly. Then cut it into small pieces and throw it into 1 glass of hot water. Cover the glass and leave it in a cool place for 5-7 days. Take the shells from the yellowing water. Put the water in a glass jar and drink it 3 times a day on an empty stomach. You will notice that your cough is gone.

Fill a glass bowl with very hot water. Then add the peels of at least 2 tangerines to the hot water.

Cover your head with a clean towel and lean over the bowl. Try to inhale the resulting steam into your nose. Breathe in and out 3 times for about 10 minutes. Then pull your head back and bend down again.

Peel the tangerine peels horizontally and pour some olive oil into it. The white part in the middle of the tangerine will serve as a wick. You can shape the other shell as you wish.

Ignite the wick inside the shell and place the tangerine you shaped on top.

You can make jam from whole tangerines without peeling them.