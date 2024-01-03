11 government decisions at the beginning of 2024 The first comment from the Prime Minister after raising prices… good news soon

#government #decisions #beginning #comment #Prime #Minister #raising #prices.. #good #news

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, issued a number of decisions during the first government meeting in the new year 2024, today, Wednesday, January 3, regarding various files, including price increases, penalties for monopolists, and a number of other decisions.

Penalties for monopolists and price manipulators

The Council of Ministers reviewed a draft law amending Article 71 of the Consumer Protection Law, promulgated by Law No. 181 of 2018, by increasing the penalties stipulated in the aforementioned article, which are prescribed for anyone who withholds strategic products intended for sale from circulation, by hiding them or not offering them for sale, or refraining from selling them or In any other form, which is determined by a decision of the Prime Minister, for a specific period of time, as part of the state’s efforts to control the markets.

It was approved to increase the financial penalty, without corporal punishment, so that the article, after the amendment, stipulates that anyone who Violates the provisions of Article 8 of this law, provided that the penalty is doubled in the event of recidivism at its minimum and maximum levels.

If the recidivist has already been sentenced twice to imprisonment and a fine, and then it is proven that he committed a crime punishable by both imprisonment and a fine, then the penalty shall be imprisonment and a fine of not less than 300 thousand pounds and not exceeding 5 million pounds, then the article stipulates that in all cases the objects that are the subject of the crime shall be seized. A ruling shall be made to confiscate it, and the ruling shall be published in two widely circulated daily newspapers at the expense of the convict. A ruling shall also be made to close the store for a period not exceeding 6 months, and a ruling may be issued to cancel the store’s license.