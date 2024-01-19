11 Peak Meteor Shower Phenomena Will Occur in 2024, Note the Schedule!

#Peak #Meteor #Shower #Phenomena #Occur #Note #Schedule

Makassar – There are various astronomical phenomena that will occur in 2024, from eclipses, supermoons, to meteor showers. In 2024, it is predicted that 11 peak meteor shower phenomena will occur.

Quoting the official website of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), meteor showers occur when meteoroid sky objects burn up when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. These objects could come from the remains of comets or asteroids that also orbit the Sun.

So, for detikers who want to witness the meteor shower phenomenon in 2024, here is the schedule and types. Come on, take a look!

List of Peak Meteor Shower Phenomena in 2024

1. Quadrantids Meteor Shower

The peak of the Quadrantids meteor shower occurs on January 3-4 2024. The speed reaches 80 meteors per hour. This meteor comes from the constellation Booters.

2. April Lyrids Meteor Shower

The peak of the April Lyrid meteor shower is expected to occur on April 22-23 2024. The intensity of this meteor shower is 18 meteors per hour. This meteor constellation point comes from Lyra.

3. And Aquariids

The peak of the Eta Aquariids meteor shower is predicted to occur on May 6-7 2024. This meteor shower will occur with an intensity of 50 meteors per hour. There is this meteor constellation point of Aquarius.

4. Southern Delta Aquariids

The astronomical phenomenon of the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower is expected to occur on July 28-29 2024. The meteor shower has an intensity of 25 meteors per hour. This meteor also comes from the constellation Aquarius.

5. Perseids Meteor Shower

The peak of the Perseids meteor shower will occur on August 12-13 2024. This celestial phenomenon is predicted to have an intensity of 100 meteors per hour. This meteor comes from the constellation Perseus.

6. Draconid Meteor Shower

The next meteor shower that will occur this year is the Draconid meteor shower. This phenomenon is estimated to occur on October 7, 2024 with an intensity of 10 meteors per hour. This meteor comes from the constellation Draco.

7. Orion Meteor Shower

The peak of the Orion meteor shower is predicted to occur on October 21-22 2024. This celestial phenomenon is predicted to occur with an intensity of 20 meteors per hour. It is known that this meteor came from the constellation Orion.

8. Taurid

The next meteor shower phenomenon in 2024 will be the peak of the Taurid meteor shower. This phenomenon will occur on November 4-5 2024 with an intensity of 10 meteors per hour. This meteor point comes from the constellation Taurus.

9. Leonids

The peak of the Leonids meteor shower is predicted to occur on November 17-18 2024. This celestial phenomenon occurs with an intensity of 10 meteors per hour. This Leonids meteor comes from the constellation Leo.

10. Geminids Meteor Shower

The Geminids meteor shower is expected to occur on December 13-14 2024. The peak of this meteor shower will occur with an intensity reaching 150 meteors per hour. It is known that this meteor came from the constellation Gemini.

11. Ursids

The last meteor shower phenomenon in 2024 is the peak of the Ursid meteor shower. This phenomenon is predicted to occur on December 21-22 2024. The peak of the Ursid meteor shower in 2024 will occur with an intensity of 10 meteors per hour. It is known that the Ursid meteor comes from the constellation Ursa Minor.

How to Observe Meteor Showers

Still from the BRIN page, to observe the beauty of meteor showers in the sky of course detikers need to know the right method.

Researcher at the Space Research Center, BRIN Aeronautics and Space Research Organization, Farahhati Mumtangana, said that observing meteor showers can be done by looking for a dark place with a wide view (no tall buildings). For this reason, detikers can observe this celestial phenomenon in the mountains or on the beach.

If you can stand under the radiant in any hemisphere then there will be more meteor showers.

“You can also use a tent while camping or prepare a seat/sofa because the wait can take a long time. And when you go out there can be a lot, but the pause is also long. While chatting with friends and bringing supplies will also be fun,” said Farahhati, who was quoted as saying from long ago BRIN.

So, that’s the list of peak meteor showers that will occur throughout 2024. Don’t forget to note the date, detikers!

