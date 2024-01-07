112 News: BMW catches fire while driving

#News #BMW #catches #fire #driving

Today, 06:29 • 4 minutes reading time

In this message we will keep you informed of the latest 112 news in Overijssel. Here you will find an overview of accidents, fires and crimes in our province.

10:30 PM | BMW catches fire while driving

A BMW caught fire while driving in Oldenzaal on Sunday evening. The driver stopped the car at Erve Klöpper and, together with bystanders, tried to extinguish the fire with buckets of water. Ultimately, the fire brigade had to be involved. No one was injured in the fire. The BMW will be towed by a salvage company.

BMW catches fire while driving in Oldenzaal © Dennis Nengerman

10:15 pm | Farmhouse on fire in Olst

A large fire is raging in a farmhouse on Kloosterstraat in Olst. The fire is so intense that the house must be considered lost.

As far as we know, no one was injured, but one person was checked by ambulance personnel.

Farmhouse on fire in Olst © Rens Hulman

9:10 pm | Major fire in Marssteden business premises Enschede

A fire broke out in the building of Mondial Pack, a company that produces and packages nutritional supplements, on Sunday evening in the Marssteden area of ​​Enschede. You can read more information here. Major fire in business premises in Enschede © Dennis Bakker / News United The fire brigade is trying to get the fire under control with several units © Dennis Bakker / News United

6:27 pm | No trains between Zwolle and Meppel

Due to a switch failure, no trains are running between Zwolle and Meppel. The NS expects the disruption to last until after midnight. Train passengers must expect delays of more than an hour in both directions.

No trains between Zwolle and Meppel due to points failure. © NuMeppel.nl

1:52 PM | Car continues driving after collision in Enschede

A man was run off his bicycle by a black car this afternoon at the intersection of Geesinkweg and Riethermsteeg in Enschede. The driver of the car drove away after the collision. The police are investigating the collision. The cyclist was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Cyclist hit in Enschede, driver continues driving. © News United/Dennis Bakker

12:34 | Chimney fire in Rijssen

Just before noon, the fire brigade in Rijssen responded to a chimney fire at a house on Arend Baanstraat. An aerial work platform was used. The house suffered minor damage.

Chimney fire in Rijssen. © Kevin Sand

11:21 am | Car in ditch next to A28 near De Wijk

A tow truck recovered a car from a ditch next to the A28 this morning. For reasons unknown, the car veered off the road between De Schiphorst and De Wijk. The fire brigade was called, but the call was quickly withdrawn. It is not yet known whether there were any injuries in the one-vehicle accident.

Car in ditch next to A28 near De Wijk © Perbureau NuMeppel.nl

10.45am | Van goes up in flames near IJsselmuiden

A van burst into flames on the Zwolseweg (N764) near IJsselmuiden this morning. While driving, a fire broke out under the hood. The fire brigade was quickly present to extinguish the fire, but to no avail: the car was completely destroyed. No one was injured.

Van burned out on Zwolseweg. © PNN

10:22 am | Third water main break in Zwolle in one day

Things are not going well for the residents of the Bergkloosterweg and surrounding streets in Zwolle. A water pipe has burst for the third time in 24 hours. Vitens is present to restore the pipe. The problem is expected to be resolved around one o’clock this afternoon.

Water flowed into the basement of one of the houses on Bergkloosterweg during the previous water main break. The fire brigade pumped it out this morning.

Fire brigade pumps out cellar after water main break in Zwolle © Persbureau Heitink/Hugo Jansen

1.00 am | 3000 liters of drug waste dumped in Enschede

Three large barrels were dumped on the Moorvenweg in Enschede late on Saturday evening. The barrels, all three of which have a capacity of one thousand liters, probably contain drug waste.

3000 liters of drug waste dumped near Het Rutbeek in Enschede © Dennis Bakker / News United

The police received a report on Saturday evening around 11 p.m. that the barrels had been dumped upside down in a ditch near Het Rutbeek recreational park. The three thousand liters of drug waste probably comes from a cocaine laundry. The barrels are removed by a specialized service and further examined.

The police have started a search for the origin of the barrels and are looking for witnesses and camera images in the area. The barrels may have been dumped on Saturday evening between 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM. Last month, dozens of barrels containing drug waste were also left behind at several locations in Enschede.

3000 liters of drug waste dumped near Het Rutbeek in Enschede

0.30 | Pedestrian hit by car in front of Staphorst entertainment center

A man was hit by a car in front of an entertainment center on the Oude Rijksweg in Staphorst on Saturday evening. The victim was dropped off by a taxi and was hit by the car while crossing the road.

Pedestrian kicked in front of the entertainment center in Staphorst © Henry Wallinga

The seriously injured victim was taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the car was taken by the police to the station for questioning.

Pedestrian kicked in front of the door of the entertainment center in Staphorst © Henry Wallinga Pedestrian kicked in front of the door of the entertainment center in Staphorst © Henry Wallinga You can read the 112 News of Saturday January 6 here.