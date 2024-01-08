112 news: Police are looking for men on Fatbike after robbery at Main Station

#news #Police #men #Fatbike #robbery #Main #Station

The police are looking for two men responsible for a robbery at the main station in Groningen. A 16-year-old boy from Tilburg wanted to buy a scooter at the main station, but after payment the two men ran off. Both men have a light complexion and were wearing a gray jacket at the time of the robbery, the police reported on Burgernet. One of them has curly hair and black sweatpants, the other a black hat. The suspects rode a black Fatbike with a brown saddle.

The police were initially urgently looking for them and called for them to call 112 if they were spotted. From a quarter to three, the police hope that witnesses will report via 0900-8844.