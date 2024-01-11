112 News: Smoke moves over N35 near Enschede | Industrial accident in Losser

#News #Smoke #moves #N35 #Enschede #Industrial #accident #Losser

Today, 07:03

In this message we will keep you informed of the latest 112 news in Overijssel. Here you will find an overview of accidents, fires and crimes this Thursday in our province.

1:00 PM | Smoke above N35

The fire brigade had to go to the Marsstede in Enschede again this afternoon, where there was a major fire on Sunday. This time the smoldering remains caused a lot of smoke, which spread over the N35.

A lot of smoke nuisance from smoldering remains after a fire at Mondial Pack in Enschede

The remains are pulled apart with a tap. Smoke development is expected to decrease in the coming days.

Fire brigade deployed again after major fire in Enschede, smoke billows over A35 © News United / Dennis Bakker

10:43 am | Industrial accident in Losser, injured person rushed to hospital

The police received a report of an industrial accident in a building on Nijverheidstraat in Losser. Fire brigade and ambulance are also on site. An injured person was rushed to hospital by ambulance. The deployment of an air ambulance that was en route has been cancelled.

What happened remains unknown at this time. The accident took place at a manufacturer of bearings, gears and drive elements.

Report of industrial accident in Losser © 112 Twente/Dennis Bakker

9:10 am | Injured in collision between cars on N350

One person was injured in an accident at the intersection of the N347 with the N350 in Wierden this morning. There was a serious rear-end collision between two cars at the traffic lights. The lane from Wierden to Rijssen is closed due to the accident.

Rear-end collision between cars on N350 near Wierden

The driver of the front car was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Both cars were seriously damaged and have to be towed away by a recovery company.

Rear-end collision on N350 near Wierden © Reggestreekfotografie/Jan Willem Klein Horstman

7:22 am | Truck carrying grain goes up in flames

The fire brigade extinguished a burning truck on the Ambachtsweg in Holten this morning. It was impossible to prevent the truck, which was loaded with grain, from completely burning out.

Truck on industrial estate in Holten completely burns out

The car was located in a closed area of ​​a company. The fire brigade had to cut open a gate to get to the burning truck. The cabin of the car was already completely on fire. There was a large plume of smoke that could be seen for miles around.

A livestock trailer parked next to the burning truck also suffered fire damage.

The access road to the industrial estate was temporarily closed to traffic during the fire.

Fire brigade extinguishes burning truck on industrial estate in Holten © Reggestreekfotografie/Jan Willem Klein Horstman

7:06 am | Dead found in Almelo apartment

Early this morning, after a report from a newspaper deliverer, the police found a dead person in the stairwell of an apartment on Hendrick de Keyserstraat in Almelo. Research has shown that the death was caused by natural causes. There is no suspicion of a crime; the police do not involve forensic investigators.

Police investigate death in stairwell of Almelose flat © Floris Kayim/News United