12 New Updates on the Gaza War: Hezbollah Bombs Israel

#Updates #Gaza #War #Hezbollah #Bombs #Israel

International

sef, CNBC Indonesia

News

Friday, 12/29/2023 06:04 IWST

Photo: Gaza War (AFP/MAHMUD HAMS)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A number of new facts occurred in Gaza, Palestine Friday (29/12/2023). According to reports from a number of media, Hezbollah, for example, is increasingly attacking Israel while Hamas is preparing for new ceasefire talks.

So how is it clear? The following is in full as quoted CNBC Indonesia from a number of sources.

1.Hizbullah Drone Israel

Hezbollah has published videos on its Telegram channel showing the group’s attacks on Israel. One of the drones targeted an Israeli army checkpoint around the town of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border.

Previously, the movement said it targeted Israeli military vehicles inside the Ramot Naftali barracks. Hezbollah itself attacked Israel as a form of protest against the never-ending attacks on Gaza.

This attack occurred shortly after the New York Times released Israel’s new threat to Lebanon. The country threatened a new war if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel.

Member of the Israeli War Cabinet, Benny Gantz, said the situation in the North was very tense. According to him, there is no more room for diplomacy to stabilize the situation.

“If the world and the Lebanese government do not act to stop attacks on communities in the north and drive Hezbollah from the borders, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will do that,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Hamas delegation will discuss Egypt’s ceasefire plans in Cairo, this Friday. The report reported by French media, AFP, quoted the official in Gaza,

Hamas is said to be providing observations on the ceasefire points proposed by Egypt since last week. Islamic Jihad will also be present.

“A high-level delegation from the Hamas political office will visit Cairo tomorrow to meet with Egyptian officials and provide the Palestinian factions’ responses, including some observations, on their plans,” the official said.

“Observations will be carried out and focus on the manner of the planned exchange and the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released, as well as obtaining guarantees for the full withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza,” he added.

In detail, three things are discussed. Starting from a renewable ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and ultimately a ceasefire to end the war.

The agreement also provides for the formation of a Palestinian technocratic government after talks involving all Palestinian factions. That government will be responsible for administering and rebuilding Gaza after the war.

3. Israel Bombards Rafah and Central Gaza

Israel continued to launch deadly attacks on Gaza residents yesterday. In Al-Jazeera’s update, Friday, at least two new attacks were launched, Kamia.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, an attack killed 20 residents. Meanwhile in Al-Zawayda, central Gaza, at least eight people were evacuated due to Israeli attacks, according to a Red Cross report.

“Including two boys and parents,” the report said.

4. America is confused

The United States (US) is said to be in a confused position in the midst of the Gaza war. This was said by the Director of Istituto Affari Internazionali Natali Tocci, responding to the umpteenth visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Israel.

Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel again, for the 5th time Friday. This is likely due to pressure from regional Arab allies who are increasingly calling for a ceasefire.

“Right now, we don’t see the US really putting pressure on Israel for a ceasefire,” Tocci said.

“However, as Egypt’s role… in calling for a ceasefire increases, Blinken will essentially be in a difficult situation,” he said.

5. Netanyahu’s cabinet is “broken”

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet broke up. This can be seen from the lack of unity regarding Gaza, Thursday.

There should be a meeting held to discuss Israel’s plans in Gaza after its military operation ends. But the sudden cancellation came after criticism emerged from right-wing minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said the meeting was outside the war council’s mandate.

The Religious Zionist Party led by right-wing Minister Bezalel Smotrich also announced that it would hold its own meeting. This was in protest against not being included in the discussion.

Both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are part of Israel’s broader security council, but not the war cabinet. It should be noted that the Israeli war cabinet formed on October 7 has its main members, namely Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition leader Benny Gantz.

6. UN Institutions Report Evidence of Israeli Atrocities

UN agency UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, reports new evidence of Israeli atrocities in Gaza. This relates to a number of recent incidents including the attack on al-Maghazi School on 25 December.

“In which case, two internally displaced persons who had taken refuge there were killed and one other person was injured,” the agency said.

“Damage from a nearby attack also occurred to the Bureij sanitation office,” he added.

UNRWA recorded 193 incidents affecting their facilities in Gaza, including 60 direct attacks. It is estimated that at least 308 internally displaced people have been killed in its shelters, and more than 1,000 people have been injured since the start of the war, including 142 dead UNRWA staff.

7. Israel Attacks Syria Again

Israel again attacks areas near Damascus, Syria. This was reported by Syrian state media, Thursday.

Explosions were heard near the Syrian capital, according to Syrian state television, which said Israel was responsible. However, there has been no clear update on how many victims there are and what the government’s official response is.

8. Israeli citizens demonstrate asking for an end to colonialism in Palestine

Another big demonstration took place in Israel. This time, residents are asking for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine so that security for Israel is guaranteed forever.

The report was carried out by journalist Sara Kahirat from Al-Jazeera who spoke with Alon Lee Green. He said that the aim of this protest was to achieve a ceasefire, the return of Israeli prisoners and an end to the killing of innocent people in Gaza.

“We understand that war after war like this does nothing. It only results in destruction and death and more hatred among people,” Green told Al Jazeera.

“We can’t take the moral high ground and lecture people and tell them, ‘No, you’re a racist’ or ‘You’re a fascist.’ No. We need to talk about the interests of the Israeli people, to end the occupation and achieve their goals of security,” he added.

“This way of controlling millions of people who are not citizens of Israel… cannot give us security. It can only lead to resistance and violence, and we can see where this takes us,” he reiterated.

9. Arab Parliament Sessions on Palestine

Arabs have finally given their latest reaction to Gaza. The Arab League legislative body, for example, has held a special session entitled “supporting Palestine” in Cairo, Egypt.

The spokesman for the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh, underscored at the meeting the need to stop “the war and crimes of genocide committed against our people in the Gaza Strip”. He also called for the return of refugees to their homes, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Fattouh also stressed the need to bring Israeli war criminals to war crimes tribunals. Including Benjamin Netanyahu and all members of his government.

10.US Targets Sanctions Sources of Houthi Funds

The US is targeting the Houthi group’s financial resources in Yemen. It is known that currently the Houthis are aggressively attacking many ships in the Arabian Sea, which are allegedly linked to Israel and heading towards Tel Aviv, as a form of protest against the Netanyahu government’s attack on Gaza.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that it had sanctioned the chairman of Yemen’s Sanaa Currency Exchange Association. Sanctions were also imposed on three other currency exchange institutions in Yemen and Türkiye.

“The entity is responsible for facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to Houthi forces and their destabilization activities,” the US Treasury Department said.

“Today’s actions underscore our resolve to limit the flow of illicit funds to the Houthis, who continue to carry out dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region,” added official Brian E Nelson.

Last week, the US announced the formation of an international coalition to counter the impact of the Houthi group’s ongoing attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. But Houthi officials say the coalition will not stand in their way.

11. The majority of Israeli Jews support the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza

The investigation was carried out by a freelance journalist from Austria-Jeram, Antony Loewenstein. He said that even before October 7, the majority of Jewish Israelis supported the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.

“The Israeli-Jewish community has been radicalized,” Loewenstein said.

“There was a poll this week that showed that 70-80% of Israeli Jews support the idea of ​​finding another place for the Palestinians in Gaza to be removed. Israel claims that this is being done voluntarily, and that is absurd,” he added.

“Gaza was deliberately made uninhabitable and therefore there are many other countries that could potentially be forced or strongly armed or offer other deals… to accept Palestinians,” he explained.

He also said that bribing other countries to accept Palestinians had become Israeli policy. In fact, this has been going on for decades.

“Soon after the 1967 war occurred, there was a meeting of the Israeli cabinet and there were serious discussions at the highest levels to find ways to get rid of what they considered to be ‘extra Arabs’ who would weaken – in their view – the Jewish population,” he explained again.

“It never worked. Almost no Palestinian wanted to leave their country, and no other country accepted enough bribes. But the plan was always there and has been accelerated since October 7,” he added.

12.Latest Victim Data

Meanwhile, The Guardian summarizes data on Gaza’s latest core victims. Friday, 21,320 people were killed with 55,603 people injured in Israeli attacks that began on October 7.

Watch the video below:

Israeli PM Affirms There Can Be No Peace Until Hamas is Destroyed

(sef/sef)