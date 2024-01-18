122 thousand doses of influenza vaccine are applied in Health Jurisdiction VI – Agency Bulletins

Irapuato, Gto; January 18, 2024.– The Ministry of Health through the Health Jurisdiction VI in Irapuato has protected the health of 122,233 people with the application of the influenza vaccine.

The vaccine is still available and free of charge in the health units of the municipalities of Irapuato, Abasolo, Cuerámaro, Huanímaro, Irapuato, Pénjamo and Pueblo Nuevo. The above represents 76% progress on the goal to be applied, which is 160,379 doses.

Like every year, the GTO Health System began the influenza vaccination campaign in its 2023-2024 winter season, with biological available in the 46 municipalities of the State.

With this application, serious cases of flu and its complications are avoided, therefore, it is essential to vaccinate the population most vulnerable to getting sick, including: boys and girls from 6 to 59 months, adults over 60 years of age, pregnant women in any trimester and lactating women 6 months after delivery.

Likewise, health personnel and the population aged 5 to 59 with diabetes, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, hypertension, kidney failure, immunosuppression, cancer and people living with HIV.

The hours to receive the vaccine are Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at CAISES Benito Juárez, CAISES Colón, HC. Huanímaro, CESSA Cuerámaro, CESSA Pénjamo, CESSA Santa Ana and UMAPS Pueblo Nuevo.

