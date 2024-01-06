12,500 Israeli Soldiers Disabled by the War in the Gaza Strip

#Israeli #Soldiers #Disabled #War #Gaza #Strip

An Israeli soldier undergoes physiotherapy after his leg was amputated due to the war in the Gaza Strip, December 18, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – As many as 12,500 Israeli soldiers are estimated to be considered “disabled” as a result of fighting in Gaza, according to a report by Israeli media Yediot Ahronoth on Friday (5/1/2024).

This “gloomy estimate” was provided by a company hired by the Israeli Ministry of Defense to carry out injury assessments among soldiers.

“The 12,500 figure is a conservative and cautious estimate. The number of cases requesting disability recognition could reach 20,000,” the report said.

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s rehabilitation department currently cares for 60,000 disabled Israeli soldiers.

A total of 5,000 soldiers have been accepted into the department by 2023, including 3,400 soldiers accepted since October 7. These figures only include soldiers, and not civilians.

Yediot Ahronoth said these figures, along with other official data, show the military’s announced injury toll during the war had some discrepancies.

In late December, the Defense Ministry said the number of Israeli soldiers injured since October 7 had reached 3,000, and the Israeli army said more than 2,300 people had been disabled.

The number of injuries reported by the Israeli army was previously questioned, as the number of casualties from hospitals far exceeded the number published by the Israeli military.

“Adding thousands more soldiers to the rehabilitation service could pose financial and logistical challenges to the already criticized disabled soldiers program,” the Yediot Ahronoth report said.

The report warns Israel may face new cases similar to those of Itzik Saidian, an Israeli soldier who participated in the 2014 Gaza war and set himself on fire in 2021 outside the Defense Ministry’s rehabilitation office, after feeling “humiliated at every contact” with the Ministry of Defense.

