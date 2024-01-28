13 million the spouses who won the dollars lost everything

#million #spouses #won #dollars #lost

The publication notes that Alex and Ruth ruined their lives by drowning in a tsunami of excess and gambling. The couple quickly went bankrupt, they were accused of tax evasion. They broke up and even received death threats.

A Florida couple’s fortunes changed overnight after the 1990s. they won the main prize in the state lottery and decided to receive the winnings in installments. Until 2010 their annual income was to be $666,666.

“It’s a huge amount of money. It’s a lot of pressure,” Alex said at the time, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tots wasted no time in spending money on lavish gifts, flying private jets to meet stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump.

They also spent loads of money on a three-month holiday in Las Vegas, staying in a fancy $1,000 penthouse. When they returned to Florida, they bought 10 acres of land, but Alex, who already had six children, spent most of the money to win the prize.

The husband did not hire an accountant to handle the taxes. By the time they received the winnings, taxes had already been deducted, court documents said.

Ten years after their big win, the couple is penniless. As a result, Alex and Rūta owed the tax authorities 2.5 million. dollars, and in 2006 got into trouble for tax fraud. In total, the American woman had to pay 1.1 million to the authorities. dollars, and her husband – 1.4 million. dollars.

In addition to her money problems, Ruth also admitted that money “torn her apart” and changed her relationships with friends and family, leading to her divorce in 1996. she began a legal battle with her son, Stephen Moser.

“Sometimes I wish I could take it all back,” she said.

in 1996 Rhoda pleaded with a Florida judge to stop her from approaching her son and his girlfriend after they allegedly threatened to kill her and set her house and cars on fire.

The publication notes that in 2006 the once-wealthy couple was already living in squalid conditions in Florida, where their car engine was the only source of electricity in their home.

in 2007 Alex checked into a medical center for mental health issues, and that spelled the end of their marriage.

He died of a heart attack just a year later, without facing trial for tax fraud and living on welfare. Meanwhile, Rūta was found guilty in the same year and sentenced to spend two years behind bars.