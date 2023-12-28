13 winter vegetables to improve your diet

#winter #vegetables #improve #diet

Winter vegetables are recognized for their nutritional quality. Many of them help you improve digestion and protect your cardiovascular health. Read on to find out what they are and how you can include them in your diet.

Last update: December 28, 2023

The transition of season not only involves updating our wardrobe, but also adjusting our eating habits and varying the weekly menu. In this period, We are presented with exciting opportunities to create exquisite recipes using vegetables. in winter.

In this article we will talk about the foods that you can consume in the coldest season of the year: versatile, delicious, very nutritious and with high vitamin content, to take care of your health. So, if you want to know which vegetables to include in your diet, don’t stop reading.

The most notable winter vegetables

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), It is advisable to eat at least 400 grams or five servings of vegetables a day and get enough fiber, to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cancer or obesity. In this sense, there are those that are the most recommended to consume in winter, thanks to their great vitamin content and which we detail below:

1. Chard

Chard has large green leaves and stems that can be white, red or yellow. It has a characteristic flavor, which is usually smooth with a light touch of bitterness. This is an excellent option to include in a balanced diet, as it provides a variety of essential nutrients such as:

Vitamin A, K and some of group B (such as B6 and folic acid).

Essential minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium.

It is rich in dietary fiber, as it improves digestive health; and antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which help vision.

This winter vegetable can be found from December to March and you can consume it in salads, stews or sautéed.

2. Spinach

Due to its high fiber content, it is a perfect vegetable to improve digestion.

It has dark green leaves and a mild flavor. You can find it in different versions: with smooth and curly leaves. It is a great source of essential minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium and manganese. Besides:

It is low in calories, with a lot of nutrient density.

Contains vitamins A, B, K, C, minerals and antioxidants.

It is rich in dietary fiber, because it helps regulate cholesterol.

It has a high level of folic acid, which makes it beneficial for pregnant women and for the health of the nervous system.

You can find it in the months of January to March. To incorporate spinach into your diet you can do it through lasagna with pesto and cheese, smoothies and stir-fries.

3. They too

Turnips are round bulbs with white, purple or yellow skin. Its texture is crunchy and its flavor is a little spicy and sweet. It is more common to use it raw for salads., because this way it better preserves its nutritional properties. Some of them are:

Rich in dietary fiber and water, it will help with digestion.

Source of potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese and zinc.

High content of vitamin C, which improves your immune system.

They have antioxidant compounds, such as glucosinolates, that are associated with health benefits and disease prevention.

It is more common to find turnips in the months of January and March. In recipes you can prepare them in salads, steamed, roasted, boiled or in stews and soups.

4. Carrot

The versatility and nutritional contribution have turned the carrot into one of the most popular options for a healthy diet. You can find orange, purple, yellow and white carrots, depending on their variety. Its flavor is sweet and when eaten cooked, it usually has a soft texture. Among its health benefits are the following:

It contains antioxidants such as beta-carotene, which helps combat oxidative stress.

High content of vitamin A, B and C, for eye, immune and coagulation health.

Good source of minerals such as potassium, manganese and phosphorus, contributing to electrolyte balance and bone health.

The ideal season to find carrots is from January to March. Dare to prepare delicious dishes with this vegetable such as salads, snacks, and even incorporated into smothies.

5. Cauliflower

This is another of the most popular winter vegetables in healthy cooking, which occurs in the months of December to March. Cauliflower is white, purple or green, depending on the type. It is crunchy if you eat it raw, but when cooked it becomes softer; and it is highly sought after in the healthy world, due to the number of preparations in which you can incorporate it and its nutrients. Among its most important properties are:

High levels of vitamins C and K, as well as vitamin B6, which helps brain function.

It has fiber, minerals and antioxidants such as sulforaphane, which is associated with anti-cancer properties.

Plus, it’s low in carbohydrates. For this reason, you can consume it cooked, prepare puree recipes and even include it as a base for pizzas and rice.

6. Asparagus

This vegetable improves metabolic functions.

They are green, long and crunchy. These winter vegetables are not only tasty, but they are also a nutritious source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Great source of folic acid (vitamin B9), crucial for DNA formation and cell development.

They provide minerals such as potassium, phosphorus and manganese, which are essential for various metabolic functions.

Asparagus has natural diuretic properties, meaning it can help remove excess fluid from the body.

It is more common to find them in the months of February and March. Regarding its preparation, You can make them in various ways: steamed, roasted, grilled, sautéed, in salads, creams or raw.

7. Radish

They have a spicy flavor.

If you are looking for how to give a more delicious and colorful touch to your salads, radish is what you need. They are usually round bulbs with colors ranging from red to white and even black. Have a spicy, slightly bitter flavor and its texture is crispy and juicy. In addition to being delicious, they have many vitamins:

High content of vitamin C and folic acid.

Due to their high water content, radishes can also contribute to hydration.

High fiber content, which improves intestinal transit; and minerals such as potassium and manganese.

It is most common to find this vegetable in December and January. You can include it in countless recipes and prepare it in various ways: in salads, pickles, steamed, roasted or used as a garnish in various dishes.

8. Celery

Do you like vegetables with intense flavors? Celery is light or darker green in color, known for its long, fibrous, crunchy stalks. It has a bitter taste, but it can vary depending on how you prepare it; In addition, its leaves are also edible and are widely used to season and perfume foods. In addition, it has great nutritional properties such as:

Rich in fiber.

Helps regulate blood sugar.

Compounds such as apigenin, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.

High water content, which provides volume without calories, ideal for generating a feeling of satiety.

Provides minerals such as potassium, essential for heart health, and small amounts of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium

The best? You can consume it all winter in different preparations: in sauces or incorporate celery into your diet with juices and smoothies.

9. Beet

This is an excellent option to give a sweet touch to balance your meals. It is known for its characteristic deep red color and round shape. It can be consumed raw or cooked and has leaves that are also edible. Beets are rich in nutrients such as:

Vitamin C, folic acid and fiber.

Natural nitrates that, when consumed, can be converted to nitric oxide in the body, which may have benefits for cardiovascular health.

The best time to find it in abundance is in the months of February and March. To incorporate beets into your preparations you can roast, boil or pickle them. You can also eat it in a smoothie to control cholesterol.

10. Leek

This is an ingredient widely used in Asian cuisine.

This winter vegetable is dark green on top and white on the bottom. The white portion is the most used in cooking, while the green portion can be used to flavor broths. Despite being a family of onion, it has a more subtle flavor.

Leek extract has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.

It is well known for having allyl sulfides, which may have benefits for cardiovascular health.

It is very easy to find throughout the winter and delicious to prepare in creams, stews, stir-fries, or make a leek pie recipe.

11. Broccoli

Quick to prepare and very versatile. That’s broccoli. The florets have a crunchy texture when raw and become tender when cooked. You can also eat the stem, which softens when cooked.

It is high in antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin.

It is also a significant source of dietary fiber, which supports digestive health and c Contributes to the feeling of satiety.

Contributes to the feeling of satiety. It has minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and iron. In addition, vitamins such as C, K and folic acid (vitamin B9), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), vitamin B6 and vitamin A.

December, January and February are the biggest broccoli production months. You can make delicious recipes with this vegetable, such as a broccoli omelette. You can also consume it steamed, roasted or sautéed.

12. Endive

It is usually light green on the outside and yellowish white on the inside. It has a slightly bitter taste and is consumed mainly in salads, roasted, sautéed or steamed. Due to its nutritional quality, it is a highly desired option.

Contains vitamin A, K, C and some of group B.

It is rich in essential minerals such as potassium, and contains small amounts of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.

Additionally, endive’s bitter taste is attributed to beneficial compounds, such as lactucin, which has been associated with calming and sedative properties.

13. Habas

These winter vegetables grow inside green pods. They have a tender, buttery texture when harvested young and as they mature they harden. Therefore, in some cases, You need to remove the outer skin before cooking.. Due to its sweet flavor and nutritional properties, it is a highly recommended food for being:

Source of complex carbohydrates, which provide energy for long periods.

Rich in minerals such as iron, zinc, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium.

They have plant proteins, which makes them a valuable food for vegetarian and vegan diets.

A great way to consume beans is roasted, added to stews, sautéed or raw in salads. You can also consume it in vegetarian recipes.

A diet with winter vegetables for the whole year

Winter vegetables not only add vitality and flavor to our meals in the cold season, but also They offer a nutritious and versatile source that we should take advantage of to maintain a balanced diet.throughout the year.

Many of these are found in other stations, so We encourage you to try various recipes, to help your health and provide nutrients that contribute to your well-being.

You might be interested…