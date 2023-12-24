13-year-old girl, wanted by the police, after she disappeared from home

A 13-year-old girl is wanted by Gorjeni policemen after she left home.
The police officers of the Gorj County Police Inspectorate were notified on Saturday about the fact that, on the same date, Pîslea Bianca Diana, aged 13, from Rovinari, voluntarily left home and never returned.
Signals: height – 1.65 m, weight – 50 kg, brown hair, brown eyes and oval face.
At the time of departure, she was wearing a black striped jacket, black trousers and white trainers.
Any person who can provide information that can lead to the detection of the wanted minor, is asked to call the Single Service 112 or notify the nearest police unit.

