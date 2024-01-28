14. retirement with a “trap”; will be lower and lower. “Pensioners will be very surprised”

#retirement #trap #Pensioners #surprised

The expert recalled that the Act on another additional annual cash benefit for retirees and disability pensioners – adopted by the Sejm of the 9th term – introduced the 14th pension permanently. Therefore, the payment of the benefit is no longer financed from the Solidarity Fund (which could take out loans from the Demographic Reserve Fund for this purpose), but is a permanent burden on the state budget.

This means that the state no longer has any room for maneuver to increase the amount of the 14th pension using standard regulations, as it happened in 2023, when Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed just such a regulation, setting the amount of the 14th pension at PLN 2,650 gross. If it were not for this, retirees would receive a “fourteenth pension” in the amount equal to the minimum pension, which last year amounted to PLN 1,588.44 gross.

The payment of the 14th pension under the act authored by the PiS government therefore means the need to strictly comply with the mechanism contained in this act. And this is a mechanism of self-reduction of the benefit – reminded Dr. Lasocki. It consists in the fact that if a given person’s pension exceeds PLN 2,900 gross (this is a “rigidly” established income threshold), then the amount of the 14th pension paid is reduced by the extent to which this threshold has been exceeded.

To put it figuratively – if someone exceeds the income threshold by PLN 100 gross, their “fourteenth benefit” will also be reduced by this amount. The beneficiary will therefore receive from ZUS an amount corresponding to the minimum pension in a given year (that is, according to the law, the “basic” payment of the “fourteenth pension”), reduced on a “PLN for PLN” basis. It is worth adding here that the minimum pension in 2024 will be approximately PLN 1,780 gross – this conclusion comes from calculations made by experts for Interia Biznes based on preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office, which are decisive for the scale of benefit indexation. We wrote about it in detail here.

Of course, not only the minimum pension is indexed, but pensions in general. ZUS performs indexation by multiplying the amount of retirement and disability benefits and the basis for their assessment by the so-called indexation index. This indicator, in turn, is the average annual price index of consumer goods and services purchased by the households of retirees and disability pensioners in the previous calendar year, the so-called pension inflation (on January 15, the Central Statistical Office reported that in 2023 it amounted to 11.9 percent – ed.), additionally increased by at least 20 percent of the real increase in wages in the economy. The second indicator has not been published by ZUS yet.

And here we come to the heart of the problem with the 14th pension. Since retirement benefits are indexed and, as a result, every year retirees receive transfers from ZUS for higher amounts, more retirees will exceed the above-mentioned rigid income threshold of PLN 2,900 gross. As a result, more people will receive the 14th pension in a smaller amount. There will also be an increase in the number of people whose monthly benefit will be so high that they will not receive the “fourteenth pension” at all. Let us recall here that the minimum payment amount in the case of “fourteen” was set at PLN 50 gross.

Dr. Lasocki noted on Radio Zet that indexation in 2024 will increase the average pension to PLN 3,900 gross. As a result, the applicable regulations will result in the reduction of the “fourteenth pension” by an average of PLN 1,000.

– The 14th pension will be paid in the fall of 2024 (…) the profit will be smaller than we expect – he said. – Instead of PLN 2,650 gross (as in 2023 – ed.), it will be approximately PLN 1,800 gross; this shows that the payouts will be lower. Approximately PLN 1,000 will have to be subtracted from the average pension – this results from the act adopted by PiS. It turns out that the average “fourteenth” will be about PLN 800 gross.

– Pensioners will be very surprised when they receive this September benefit – concluded the expert.

