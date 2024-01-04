140,000 new residents of the Netherlands in 2023, less strong growth than the year before

#residents #Netherlands #strong #growth #year

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 00:07

Fewer immigrants came to the Netherlands last year than in 2022. Fewer people came mainly from Ukraine, but immigration also fell from most other countries.

The Dutch population is expected to grow by 140,000 inhabitants in 2023, to 17.9 million people. This is reported by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) based on the most recent estimates. The final figures may still differ, CBS warns.

This means that the population grew less strongly than a year earlier, when a net addition of 221,000 inhabitants was added.

Positive migration balance

Population growth in 2023 will again be entirely due to migration. More people died in our country last year than were born, so the net birth balance is negative.

A total of 336,900 people came to the Netherlands in 2023, although 192,500 also left. This means that the net migration balance is positive.

In 2022, another 403,000 immigrants came to the Netherlands. That was 151,000 more than a year earlier, in 2021, when 298,000 people came to the Netherlands.

The graph below shows the development of population growth in the Netherlands:

NOS Development population growth 2023

The fertility rate in the Netherlands has been declining since 2010, and is expected to reach an average of 1.43 children per woman in 2023. That is slightly lower than in the early 1980s, when the fertility rate reached a low point.

Mortality, on the other hand, remained relatively high: although excess mortality has decreased slightly in 2023, the number of deaths is estimated at 169,000, comparable to 2022.

Due to this ratio, the ‘natural increase’ (births minus deaths) of the Dutch population was negative: it was estimated that it decreased by 4,000 people.

Greater population growth last year

In total, almost 140,000 permits have been issued to Ukrainian refugees under the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukraine, of which 108,000 in 2022.

Fewer Ukrainians than the European average

The Netherlands accommodates 7.8 Ukrainian refugees per thousand inhabitants. This puts the Netherlands below the average of 9.3 per thousand inhabitants in the European Union.

A total of 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have been accommodated in the European Union. Although Germany hosted the most refugees in absolute numbers (1.2 million), the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Bulgaria and Lithuania each hosted more than 25 Ukrainian refugees per thousand inhabitants.

In 2023, most foreign-born migrants came from Europe (59,300), the majority from former Soviet countries that are now EU member states (24,500). They do not need to apply for a permit to live or work in the Netherlands, because there is free movement of services and goods within the European Union.

About 50,000 asylum seekers came to the Netherlands in 2023, about 2,000 more than last year, according to the weekly figures from the Ministry of Justice. Of the asylum seekers who registered with the municipalities, 16,500 came from Syria and 10,700 from Turkey.

Of the migrants from outside the EU who moved to the Netherlands for work or family, 7,600 came from India.

The graph below shows where the people who moved to the Netherlands came from:

NOSHorigin of migrants in 2023