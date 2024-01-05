#people #alleged #Mossad #spies #arrested

15 people alleged to be Mossad spies arrested

34 suspects were identified by the Intelligence Branch teams of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Istanbul Police Department for allegedly carrying out “international espionage” activities on behalf of the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service Mossad against foreign nationals, especially Palestinian and Israeli families and activists residing in Turkey. He was caught in an operation carried out in 8 provinces, centered in Istanbul, on Tuesday, January 2. 34 suspects, whose interrogation and procedures at the police station were completed, were transferred to the Istanbul Palace of Justice in Çağlayan.

DETAILS ARE REVEALED

Details on the subject were obtained in the referral letter of the Prosecutor’s Office. According to the referral letter, in the past, technical and human intelligence methods were used to prevent the activities of the Israeli Intelligence Service from achieving their goals, investigations were carried out in the light of the collected evidence, and the person or persons associated with the Israeli Intelligence Service were contacted with Palestinian and Syrian nationals in Turkey, which was important for Israel. It was noted that the information and documents were obtained, and in return for the information transferred, payments were made to the person or persons who transferred the information through international money transfer companies, money transfer offices and live couriers.

IT WAS LEARNED THAT DETECTIVES WERE RESIGNED

In the referral letter sent to the Criminal Court of Peace, it was stated that people affiliated with the Israeli Intelligence Service formed a remote operation team via internet-based mobile applications, that through this team, it was aimed to transfer money to their sources via live courier and to carry out work such as reconnaissance against their targets in the field, and that detectives were also used for jobs that were required to be done professionally. It has been reported that individuals who do not arouse suspicion are mainly used in tactical work. In the referral letter, it is stated that the detectives are given the duties of collecting biographical information, discovery, investigation, photography, video, information, documents, live tracking, placing a tracking device, finding live courier and cyber activities, and the detectives are exposed to system vulnerabilities and their circles working in critical state institutions. It was reported that they provided the information in the state database.

THEY TOWNED THE NATIONAL SECURITY DEFICIENCY

In the referral letter, those who were commissioned by the Israeli Intelligence Service stated the purpose of the requests they received; It was noted that although they realized the material or moral damage it would cause, and even the national security vulnerability it might create, they continued their activities and carried out activities such as not issuing invoices for the payments made to them. The suspects, on behalf of İÇOM, provided information, documents and photographs of people who were considered important and dangerous for Israel, especially Palestinian citizens and Hamas, and transferred them to Israeli Intelligence, and in return, they used the money transfer system, cryptocurrency and ‘western union’, especially used by terrorist organizations. It was noted that they obtained benefits by using the system.

THEY AIMED TO TARGET PALESTINE NATIONALISTS AND THEIR FAMILIES

In the referral letter, it was stated that it was learned that the Israeli Intelligence Service Online Operations Center (İÇOM) would target Palestinian nationals residing in Turkey and their families, and that 46 people who were identified as suspects were contacted, these people were contacted through job postings on social media, and video or It was noted that communication was maintained without making a voice call. It was emphasized that with all these activities, within the framework of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine evolving to a global dimension, İÇOM aims to target Palestinian nationals residing in Turkey and their families.

VIDEO OF SÜLEYMANİYE MOSQUE WAS REQUESTED

The referral letter also included identifications of some suspects. It was stated that Amal Sallami Ep Siala, one of the suspects, established a relationship with a person named Samir Ferat, who asked her for a video of the interior and exterior of the Suleymaniye Mosque in Turkey and received 150-200 dollars in return.

It was noted that Hazem Mounir Amin Elgayyar, one of the suspects, worked at the Fatih Health Directorate as a health support personnel, especially took care of injured and needy people brought from Palestine recently, and was considered to have shared this information with Israeli Intelligence, creating strong suspicion in terms of espionage activities.