15 percent of primary school children experience “night terrors” in their sleep

Öztura, who is also the Vice President of the Turkish Neurology Association and conducts studies on sleep disorders, shared information about the importance of sleep in children in his statement.

İbrahim Öztura said, “The quality and duration of sleep are very important for children. Because while the brain and body rest during sleep, development is also completed. Therefore, the concept of ‘let them sleep and grow up’ actually has a medical equivalent. Children secrete growth hormone during sleep, and development increases. “Good quality and proper sleep positively affects both its development and cognitive functions,” he said.

Pointing to scientific studies on this issue regarding children, Öztura said that some scientific studies have shown that children with sleep apnea, adenoids, and those who cannot breathe comfortably have quality sleep after surgery and that their mathematical intelligence increases in this way.

THE MOST COMMON SLEEP DISORDER IN CHILDREN: PARASOMNIA

Prof. Dr. İbrahim Öztura pointed out that sleep duration in children varies according to age groups and the child’s personal situation, and explained that an average of 7-8 hours of adult sleep per day begins with adolescence.

Öztura stated that sleep disorders are divided into groups such as insomnia (sleeplessness), apneas that cause breathing disorders during sleep, narcolepsy (excessive sleepiness) and parasomnia (night terror) and continued: “The disease ‘parasomnia’, known as ‘night terror’ in childhood, is very common. We see it commonly. Abnormal behavior, movement, sleep walking, and speech that occur during sleep fall into this group. While it is seen in around 15 percent of the primary school age child population, it decreases to 4 percent with adulthood. These disorders also have a familial aspect, parents People may have experienced the same situation in their childhood. There is no clear cause of parasomnia disease, but it is considered as a partial awakening caused by brain development. In other words, the brain partially wakes up during deep sleep at night, but the consciousness and awareness part does not wake up. The child makes a meaningful motor movement, gets up, walks “or talking. In other words, there is an awakening, a rhythmic movement, but this movement has no connection with consciousness. For example, I had a child patient who went downstairs to his neighbor’s house at night while he was asleep and knocked on the door saying that I had come to play with his little child.”

Stating that some underlying causes such as sleep apnea and adenoids are first investigated and treated in children experiencing night terrors, Öztura said, “If there is no such reason, the focus is on regulating the child’s sleep, providing him with a more stable sleep pattern, and eliminating the factors that disrupt the sleep pattern. Sleep walking.” “We recommend measures that provide comfort to the family, such as installing small alarms on doors and windows for children,” he said.

EVERYONE’S NORMAL SLEEP IS DIFFERENT

Prof. Dr. İbrahim Öztura underlined that everyone’s sleep structure is different and said, “Some fall asleep with difficulty, some sleep very deeply. In other words, what is normal in sleep is a controversial issue. Therefore, if the sleep received ensures that the person is rested and in sufficient mental and physical health, it is a good sleep.” .

Explaining that sleep psychology is important and that it will be difficult for a person to fall asleep when they already experience a tense, anxious feeling such as “I have to sleep”, Öztura continued: “There is also a preparation process for sleep. Especially in stressful periods, a relaxing interim period is provided for people 1 or half an hour before going to sleep.” We recommend this. This varies from person to person. If you want to read a book or browse social media, the phone screen can be switched to yellow light. It is not recommended because the blue light of the phone has a stimulating effect. In order for the person to start secreting melatonin (sleep hormone), the light stimulus needs to be suppressed, and the way to do this is with soft-toned lights. “

Pointing out that although everyone’s sleep patterns are different, some basic hours are accepted for healthy development, Öztura emphasized that an average of 7-8 hours of sleep is important for healthy development in general in child and adolescent groups.