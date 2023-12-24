15 reasons that damage the brain

#reasons #damage #brain

”A brain that doesn’t work properly means a body that doesn’t work properly. “For this reason, we need to review and change or eliminate the reasons that damage our brain,” said Neurologist Derya Uludüz, and listed the reasons that threaten cognitive function as follows:

1-Physical trauma

Even mild falls, shocks and accidents affect the brain. After a concussion, headache, loss of consciousness for a few seconds or minutes, not remembering what happened during the injury, changes in hearing and vision, lack of attention and confusion may occur. It is a situation that requires urgent intervention.

2-Substance addiction

Drugs are the brain’s greatest enemies. While these disrupt the normal functioning of the brain, they also cause blockages in the brain vessels.

3-Cigarette

It restricts blood flow to the brain and body. Focusing difficulties may occur in smokers. Not only the skin but also the brain of smokers ages rapidly.

4-Alcohol

Even moderate alcohol consumption affects brain functions. People who drink alcohol have smaller brains. However, brain size is important. It disrupts the function of the prefrontal cortex (the part of the brain involved in planning, forethought and judgment).

5-Excess weight

Fats store harmful substances. The more fat you have in your body, the worse off your brain is. Because it is affected by harmful substances. High fat levels also cause the brain to shrink. Obesity also increases the risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s.

6-Improper nutrition

Unhealthy nutrition disrupts the volume, function and structural development of the brain. Therefore, excessive consumption of sugar, fat and carbohydrates should be avoided. For a fit brain, the diet should focus on healthy oils such as olive oil and Omega-3, fresh and seasonal vegetables and fruits, raw nuts, legumes and whole grains.

7- Loneliness

Loneliness often triggers negative thoughts. This triggers beta-amyloid accumulation in the brain, opening the door to dementia over time. Scientific research shows that communicating, even for a short time, is enough to activate the brain. You can activate your brain by calling your close friends or chatting with your next-door neighbor.

8-Chronic stress

Heavy workload, financial difficulties, and marital problems are causes of chronic stress. The brain, which is under constant stress, secretes the stress hormone cortisol. Cortisol increases appetite and sugar cravings, leading to weight gain. It increases muscle tension and chronic pain. It increases blood pressure. All of these also disrupt brain health.

9-Insomnia

Irregular sleep and chronic sleep disorders always cause negative effects on physical, emotional and cognitive health.

10- Excessive caffeine

The fact that excess of anything is harmful also applies to foods containing caffeine. Excessive caffeine intake during the day affects the brain; It reduces the volume of gray matter, which plays a key role in memory, attention, perceptual cognition, thought, language and consciousness.

11-Watching too much television

Excessive television viewing is associated with hyperactivity in children and Alzheimer’s disease in adults. Watching television for more than 2 hours a day increases the risk of obesity. Excess weight is also harmful to the brain.

12-Violent computer games

These games lead to violence and learning disabilities. Brain imaging has shown that these games activate the same region of the brain as substance use. Over time, children become addicted to these games.

13-Water loss

70 percent of the body and 80 percent of the brain are water. If you don’t drink enough water, your brain function also decreases.

14-Intensive social network use

Constantly texting and spending time on social networks on the internet causes attention problems. Over time, it causes difficulty in face-to-face communication.

15-Inactivity

The brain also needs the exercise that every muscle needs. Since inactivity weakens blood flow, not enough blood reaches the brain. Memory is also negatively affected by this situation.