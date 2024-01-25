15 YEARS LATER – Americans return for education

Through the “Lova” project, students in EPPs will benefit from skills strengthening.

A decision that goes in the direction of promoting human skills. On January 24, International Day of Education, the United States announces its return to the education development sector in Madagascar, almost 15 years after suspending its education programs following the political crisis of 2009. As part of a new five-year, $10 million project, “Fundamental Skills for a Better Future – Lova,” the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will work with the Department of Education to improve literacy, numeracy and social-emotional teaching for 65,000 students in 500 primary schools, strengthen the professional development of 1,500 teachers and improve learning outcomes in two underserved regions of the South and Southeast.

“Children in Madagascar have extremely low levels of reading and numeracy,” said Michele Russell, USAID Madagascar executive director. “We believe this project will be a first step in improving education for millions of learners across the country.” According to the World Bank, 96% of Malagasy students aged 6 to 10 are unable to read a simple paragraph at the end of primary school. In addition, less than 4% of primary school teachers have the basic pedagogical and disciplinary knowledge to teach but lack support from the administration.

These challenges are compounded by the combined effects of persistent poverty, climate change and food insecurity. Project Lova will align with national learning goals and build on USAID’s successful contribution to the development of a reading curriculum for young children. The program will provide teacher training, teaching materials and remedial courses focused on basic reading and math, all based on the latest evidence-based teaching methods.

Lova will be implemented by FHI 360 and its partners in the regions of Atsimo-Atsinanana and Androy, where indicators of quality and access to education are among the lowest in the country. These regions are also among the most vulnerable in terms of climate disasters and provide strategic entry points to leverage other U.S.-funded initiatives. The name of the Lova project is inspired by the Malagasy proverb “Ny fianarana no lova tsara indrindra”, which means “Education is the best inheritance”.

Madagascar Express