150,000 Palestinians Forced to Leave

#Palestinians #Forced #Leave

A Palestinian boy walks after an Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Israeli troops raided a refugee camp in the northern region of the West Bank killing at least six Palestinians. (Source: AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

GAZA, KOMPAS.TV – The UN estimates that around 150,000 Palestinians were forced to leave an area in central Gaza.

This happened after the Israeli army surrounded refugee camps in the area.

Eyewitnesses and Hamas’ military wing reported that tanks had reached the vicinity of the Bureij refugee camp.

Reported BBCFriday (29/12/2023), the Israeli military has recently expanded its ground attacks by targeting refugee camps such as Bureij, Nuseirat and Maghazi.

Israeli bombing killed dozens of people in Gaza on Thursday (28/12/2023).

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza revealed that more than 21,300 people had died in the territory, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967, during eleven weeks of Israeli attacks.

Most of the victims killed were children and women.

The Israeli military has forced Gazans to move from a strip of land stretching across the center of Gaza, which includes the Bureij and Nuseirat camps.

They also ordered nearly 90,000 residents and 61,000 refugees in the affected areas to move south to the city of Deir Al-Balah.

Writer : Haryo Jati Editor : Edy-A.-Putra

Source: BBC