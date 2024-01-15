155,000 fewer doses than in 2022

#doses

Achieve vaccination coverage equal to or greater than 75% in people aged 65 and older. That was the objective from which the Ministry of Health started when, on October 2, it began its vaccination campaign against covid and flu. Today, in that age group, the coverage level is 63.2%. A percentage that is still far from the set threshold, which the Principality did approach in 2022, by managing to protect 72% of the population in this age group.

That is why, coinciding with the current peak in respiratory infections, the Ministry of Health has decided to extend the immunization period and create immediate vaccination points – that is, without the need for an appointment – in the eight health areas of the region. In this way, and given the high rate of hospitalizations that are occurring, mainly due to influenza A, the aim is to reduce the risk of serious complications.

These devices went into operation last Friday in the Cangas del Narcea health center, in the HUCA (Oviedo) and in the hospitals of Oriente (Arriondas), Álvarez Buylla (Mieres) and San Agustín (Avilés). Today, the vaccination points planned at the Jarrio Hospital and at the El Natahoyo health center, in Gijón, will open. And starting tomorrow, Tuesday, prophylaxis will also begin to be administered without an appointment at the La Felguera health center.

Specifically at the HUCA, the new device recorded “much more activity” than expected on its first day, with times when there was even a queue to get vaccinated. According to the latest data provided by the Ministry, in Asturias there are 420,000 people protected against respiratory viruses, a figure that includes those who have been vaccinated against flu and covid, in addition to newborns who received prophylaxis against syncytial virus. , causing the majority of pediatric bronchiolitis that occurs.

In the 2022 campaign, which began in September instead of October, as of December 31, 253,075 doses against the flu and 322,799 boosters against the coronavirus had already been administered. In total: 575,874 punctures. Health hopes that the difference – of 155,874 fewer people vaccinated – will be reduced with the measures that are being carried out to intensify immunization. If the incidence of serious respiratory infections is not reduced, “extending the campaign to the entire population cannot be ruled out.”

Right now, vaccination is aimed at those over 60 years of age; the chronically ill; people with a clinical risk situation; immunosuppressed patients; pregnant women; residents of social health centers; the smokers; and essential service workers. This year, for the first time, children aged 6 months to 5 years are also vaccinated against flu, for whom the Principality has purchased intranasal doses. «In 2022, the fear of covid led to the flu vaccination, because they were also administered at the same time. But that fear has been lost and that is why the vaccination figures have relaxed,” states the Ministry.