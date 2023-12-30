16.2″ Liquid Retina XDR display, 48 GB shared RAM, 1 TB SSD storage. Works with iPhone/iPad, silver

#Liquid #Retina #XDR #display #shared #RAM #SSD #storage #Works #iPhoneiPad #silver

Apple M3 Max Chip: A performance monster for professionals

With the power of the M3 Max, Apple once again proves how ambitious and innovative they are in the world of technology. The M3 Max chip, which features up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, makes MacBook Pro a powerful tool for creative and technical professionals who want to get their work done at the highest level. Rendering complex 3D content or creating Transformer models with billions of parameters is a breeze with the M3 Max – and best of all, it’s all possible with an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours! This means you can use the extreme performance both from the battery and from the mains, depending on the situation and needs.

Liquid Retina XDR Display: Exceptional visuals on demand

The MacBook Pro’s brilliant 16.2″ Liquid Retina XDR display not only delivers extreme dynamic range, but also over 1,000 nits of brightness for breathtaking HDR content. Combined with up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content and Pro reference modes, you can work on the go with professional precision. With its rounded corners and 16.2″ (41.05 cm) diagonal, the display offers an immersive visual experience that is both attractive and functional.

Compatibility and connectivity for everyone

MacBook Pro is fully compatible with a variety of Pro Apps, such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple Xcode, Microsoft 365, SideFX Houdini, MathWorks MATLAB, Medivis SurgicalAR and many of your favorite iPhone and iPad apps. Thanks to macOS, you can work and play even better and more efficiently. New features like more presentable video calls, quick access to information, and ways to personalize your Mac enrich the overall user experience.

Comprehensive connectivity and advanced security

A MacBook Pro offers a variety of connectivity options, including a MagSafe charging port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. It supports fast wireless connections with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and allows you to connect up to two external displays with the M3 Pro or four with the M3 Max.

Apple attaches great importance to security and therefore protects every Mac with encryption, reliable virus protection and a powerful firewall system. Free security updates ensure your Mac stays protected.

Magic Keyboard and integration with other Apple devices

MacBook Pro’s backlit Magic Keyboard features full-size function keys and Touch ID for quick access to unlocking your laptop, logging into apps and websites.

The symbiosis between your Apple devices is facilitated by the variety of functions that allow you to seamlessly switch tasks between iPhone, iPad and MacBook Pro.

In summary, the MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip is a powerful, reliable and versatile device for demanding users that will help you take your work to new heights.

