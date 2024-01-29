16.7 thousand counterfeit notes seized in 2023. 100 and 200 euro notes lead

Frauds with 200 euro notes totaled 3,334 last year, compared to 187 in 2022. With 100 euro notes they totaled 5,353, which compares with 947 a year earlier, reveals the Bank of Portugal.

16,723 counterfeit banknotes were seized in Portugal in 2023, which represents 3.68% of the total seized in the Eurosystem. “The amount of counterfeits is residual when compared to the almost 30 billion euro banknotes in circulation”, reveals the central bank. In 2022 the number had been 10,732.

The Bank of Portugal (BdP) released, this Monday, the traditional annual information on the seizure of counterfeit euro banknotes in circulation in Portugal.

The number of counterfeits seized in circulation rose compared to the previous year. Two seizures in cases of fraud involving 100 and 200 euro notes contributed to this increase.

“These seizures justify that the denomination of 100 euros was the most seized in Portugal, changing the trend seen in previous periods”, reveals the BdP.

Counterfeit 50 euro notes also increased in 2023, totaling 2,406, compared to 2,220 a year earlier.

The seizure of counterfeit 500 euro notes fell in 2023 compared to 2022 from 243 to 100 notes.

Seized counterfeits could be identified using the “Touch – Look – Tilt” method.

The institution led by Mário Centeno warns that “it is important that users check the notes when they receive them, as counterfeits are not refunded nor can they be used in payments (passing a counterfeit note constitutes a crime)”.

The Bank of Portugal and the European Central Bank “disclose information on the characteristics and security elements of euro banknotes on their respective websites. Banco de Portugal also offers training in this field, suitable for different audiences”.

