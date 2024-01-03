16 Astronomical Phenomena Throughout 2024, there will be meteor showers that can be seen from Indonesia

#Astronomical #Phenomena #meteor #showers #Indonesia

11. Supermoon Sturgeon Moon

Supermoon is the phenomenon of the full moon being in the perigee position or closest point to Earth. The nickname Sturgeon Moon comes from the white sturgeon fish in Latin America which is easier to catch at this time.

During a supermoon, the moon will appear brighter and bigger than the average moon.

12. Partial Lunar Eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse will also occur on August 18, 2024. This astronomical phenomenon occurs because part of the cross-section of the Moon is covered by the Earth from the Sun’s light.

This event will begin just after 10 pm when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow.

13. Ring Solar Eclipse

On October 2 2024, there will be a ring solar eclipse phenomenon which occurs when the Earth, Moon and Sun are in the same line. As a result, the Sun’s light will be covered by the Moon and the Earth will become dark.

14. Draconid Meteor Shower

The Draconid meteor shower occurs from 6 to 10 October 2024, with its peak time on the evening of 8 October 2024. This meteor shower comes from space debris left by the small comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

Small comets usually only produce about a few meteors per hour. Compared to other events, this comet is more active and can trigger more than 100 meteors.

15. Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid meteor shower takes place from October 2 to November 7 2024. The peak of this meteor shower occurs from October 21 to 22 2024.

Some people consider the Orionids very special because the meteor is actually part of Comet 1P/Halley which only passes Earth once every 75 to 76 years.

16. Geminid Meteor Shower

The Geminid meteor shower will occur from December 13 to 14. This meteor shower originates from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon from 4 to 17 December 2024.

The peak of this meteor shower can be observed from all over the world, including Indonesia. The Geminid meteor shower produces about 120 meteors per hour.