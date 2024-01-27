16 things you should know about “Long Covid” (Long Covid)

#Long #Covid #Long #Covid

The official name for post-COVID conditions in the United States is “Post-COVID Conditions” (PCC), as defined by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Others such as long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, long-term effects of COVID, Chronic COVID and post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) etc.

It’s a complex condition. It affects many organs and leads to neurological and cognitive symptoms such as memory loss and cognitive impairment. It may also trigger other health problems, such as diabetes or kidney disease. Overall, Long COVID is a complex condition with long-term effects on health.

COVID-19 causes the body to weaken after infection with the 2019 coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). It is found in more than 10% of people infected with COVID-19 and has more than 200 symptoms, affecting many organ systems. Around the world, there are an estimated 65 million people suffering from COVID-19. with an increasing trend

Many experts have reviewed the literature, researched, gathered information from various sources and compiled it into 16 topics that you should know about COVID-19.

1. Meaning and scope of Long Covid syndrome:

Long Covid symptoms, also known as Long-term effects of COVID-19 (post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC)) are characterized by a variety of symptoms that persist after COVID-19 infection. acutely, which affects the body in many systems

2.Prevalence and effects:

Long Covid affects at least 65 million people worldwide. Based on recorded clinical data from more than 651 million people infected with COVID-19, the estimated incidence rate is 10%, with significant health, economic and social impacts.

3. Relationship between age and hospital admission:

Long COVID syndrome is more common among people between the ages of 36 and 50 due to a combination of factors, including the rate of exposure to secretions from potential infected people. Occupational responsibilities social activities and some age-related characteristics of the immune system response.

It was found that 10-30% of non-hospitalized patients and 50-70% of COVID-19 patients Those who are admitted to the hospital will have symptoms of Long Covid.

4. Complexity and Severity of Long COVID Syndrome:

People who experience COVID symptoms report a wide range of symptoms in various organ systems, significantly affecting their quality of life. Makes maintenance complicated

5. Conditions related to COVID symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms have been linked to several newly discovered conditions, including coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes and autonomic neuropathy. (Dysautonimia), emphasizing the wide-ranging systemic effects.

6. Find the cause to hypothesize the disease:

Various possible causes, such as viral nests, are discussed. abnormal immune regulation and changes in the number and type of microorganisms in the gut. This shows the complex nature of many factors involved in Long COVID syndrome.

7.In-depth information on immunology and virology:

In-depth research reveals significant changes in both immune and virological responses. including T cell exhaustion Increased cytokine levels and the emergence of autoantibodies Demonstrates complex and long-lasting effects on the immune system

Virological findings also highlight the role of viral persistence and virus mutations in the pathology of Covid symptoms.

8.Organ damage and body system problems:

COVID-19 symptoms lead to widespread organ damage, including the heart, lungs and brain. Problems with various body systems, such as the formation of small blood clots that cause abnormalities in the endothelium of blood vessels, cause problems. Complex in the body’s blood system

9. Effects on the nervous system and cognition:

Long COVID symptoms have a significant impact on neurological and cognitive function. It manifests itself in the form of memory loss. intellectual disability and sensory disturbances It has a serious impact on daily life.

10. ME/CFS, Dysautonomia and COVID-related conditions:

Similarities have been observed between muscle pain caused by myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), a disorder of the autonomic nervous system. (Dysautonimia) and COVID symptoms such as Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) or mast cell activation syndrome, a condition in which mast cells release too many chemicals. It causes many different symptoms, including allergic reactions.

These cells can be activated by many factors, such as infection, drugs, stress, and diet, making it necessary to make a diagnosis that includes a clinical history. physical examination and specialized laboratory testing Treatment typically involves medications such as antihistamines and mast cell stabilizers.

11. Effects on the reproductive system:

Long Covid affects the reproductive system. This results in menstrual changes and affects the function of the ovaries and testicles. Indicates the need for research and specialized care.

12. Effects on children:

Children are significantly affected by COVID-19, with symptoms and severe health risks similar to adults. Encourage targeted research and health care strategies for this vulnerable group.

13. Duration of disease progression and progression of symptoms:

Onset of symptoms:

This period can range from several days to several weeks after infection.

Duration of disease progression (duration):

The length of time an individual experiences COVID symptoms is highly variable. Some people’s symptoms improve gradually over a period of 2-3 weeks or months. While some people may have symptoms that last for months or even more than a year.

Progression:

Some people have stable COVID symptoms. Some people come and go. Some people may get better for a period of time followed by a relapse of the disease. (often called the It’s a “roller coaster ride”), and some people may notice symptoms improve over time.

14.Diagnostic and treatment tools:

The development of diagnostic tools and treatment strategies faces significant challenges. It emphasizes the need for validated, effective treatments and comprehensive diagnostic tools.

15. Effects of vaccines Strains of COVID-19 and reinfection:

A comprehensive analysis of the impact of vaccines, SARS-CoV-2 variants and reinfection on the incidence and progression of COVID symptoms, including:

-Many studies suggest that The vaccine provides some protection against COVID symptoms. Helps reduce the risk of COVID symptoms by 15% to 41%, although it can partially prevent COVID symptoms. But we also found that COVID-19 affected 9% of people infected with COVID-19.

-United Kingdom Office for National Statistics noted that Long Covid disease It was 50% less prevalent in people who received two vaccinations and were later infected with the original Omicron strain BA.1 (breakthrough infection) compared to people infected with COVID-19. Delta strain, however, found no significant differences between people who received three vaccinations.

– Long Covid symptoms were found in more people infected with Omicron strain BA.2 than BA.1. All of them received 3 complete vaccination shots. People infected with Omicron BA.2 developed Long Covid up to 9.3%, etc.

16. Challenges and Suggestions:

Public and private sectors around the world must support strong basic and clinical research to address this emerging public health challenge of COVID.

