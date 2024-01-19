16-year-old Andreeva with an amazing turnaround and a place in the second week of the Australian Open

16-year-old Mira Andreeva continues to do amazing things in Melbourne. The teenager will play in the second week of the Australian Open after a stunning comeback against Diane Parry. She was trailing 1-5 in the third set and saved a match point to reach the final 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) against the Frenchwoman.

Andreeva and her 21-year-old rival had played each other at Roland Garros when the Russian won 6-1, 6-2. On the back of this and the convincing success over Ons Jabour in the previous round, perhaps many expected another convincing victory for the young superstar. However, what happened is even more impressive. After the two sets traded superiority, the 21-year-old Parry seemed to be in complete control of the match in the decisive part. She served twice for the match, and at 5-2 and 30/40 in Andreeva’s serve, she was a point away from victory. Mira won five games in a row afterwards, but in her turn was unable to close out the match on her own serve. Thus it came to the tiebreak to 10 points, in which Andreeva had a tangible advantage.

At only 16 years old, Andreeva will play her second Slam round of 16 after Wimbledon. For comparison, in the last 30 years, only three tennis players before her have reached the fourth round in Melbourne and London before turning 17, namely Martina Hingis, Tatiana Golovin and Coco Goff.

In an attempt to take another step forward, Andreeva will meet the winner of the match between Barbora Krejcikova and Storm Hunter.

Marta Kostiuk also achieved a comeback, who will play for the second time in the fourth round of the tournament after 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Elina Avanesyan. For the Ukrainian, the next opponent will be determined in the match between Maria Timofeeva and Beatrice Hadad Maya.

