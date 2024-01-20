16GB of RAM as standard thanks to Microsoft’s AI PC requirements

#16GB #RAM #standard #Microsofts #requirements

Artificial intelligence algorithms will become an increasingly common part of our lives and will also run directly on our devices. That is why the new processors are equipped with NPU units, which we have known so far from, for example, smartphones. But NPUs already have, for example, the new Intel Meteor Lake or AMD Ryzen Phoenix series processors. We also know that Microsoft is rolling out features Copilot to the Windows 11 operating system and there will even be a new key for Copilot on keyboards. Redmond is obviously serious about artificial intelligence, and as a result, it may also mean a forced shift in hardware performance to meet Microsoft’s minimum requirements. The one for AI PC namely, it will require certain CPU and RAM specs, and since AI is such a big topic these days, it can be expected that PC manufacturers would rather push a little harder to boast that they have AI-ready PCs.

One of the requirements will be a performance of at least 40 TOPS, which the current Meteor Lake does not meet, for example, it has a combined 34 TOPS (CPU+GPU+NPU). It is not yet known how Arrow Lake will fare, but we know that Lunar Lake should bring up to 3 times higher NPU performance, so it could easily meet these requirements. The question is when. Both Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake are expected to be unveiled later this year, but those plans seem pretty optimistic. AMD Ryzen 8000 should cross the 40 TFLOPS mark, just like the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, which promises 45 TOPS. It will run on the Windows on Arm system, and perhaps thanks to this, the battle between the x86 and ARM architectures will heat up more. Many big players in the PC field, such as Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Asus or Acer, are planning to introduce computers with Qualcomm this year.

Another requirement will be to increase the minimum amount of RAM to 16 GB. Standard cheap PCs with only 8 GB of RAM could be a thing of the past, which is quite a bit nowadays. Thus, an increase in interest in DRAM memory is expected, especially the LPDDR type, which should make up 30-35% of the DRAM market volume this year. There is also the fact that while DDR5 is usually offered as DDR5-4800 to 5600, LPDDR5x is already at speeds LPDDR5x-7500 to 8533. And fast memory is an important element for AI processing.