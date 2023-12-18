17 Exoplanets May Have Seas of Ice and Geysers

#Exoplanets #Seas #Ice #Geysers

JAKARTA – The latest study from the United States Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) Science Team revealed that around 17 exoplanet has an ocean of water beneath the surface layer of ice.

Interestingly, their findings also show that this water can escape from the ice crust and appear as geysers or hot spring bursts. From these findings, it is possible that 17 exoplanet it is suitable for habitation.

“Our analysis predicts that these 17 worlds may have ice-covered surfaces, but receive enough internal heating from the decay of radioactive elements and tidal forces from their host stars to maintain their oceans,” said NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Researcher Dr. Lynnae Quick.

Entire exoplanet It is the size of Earth, but the rock density is not like Earth’s. It is possible that these 17 planets outside the solar system have ice that is denser than their rock.

To support this ice density theory, the NASA science team researched a number of exoplanet closest to Earth, namely Proxima Centauri b, LHS 1140 b, and MOA 2007 BLG 192Lb, with data approaches from Europa, a moon of Jupiter, and Enceladus, a moon of Saturn.

The results suggest that the thickness of the ice shell on Proxima Centauri b may be around 58 meters, 1.6 kilometers for LHS 1140 b, and 38.6 kilometers for MOA 2007 BLG 192Lb. It is estimated that geyser activity will increase quite significantly on these three planets.

“Our model predicts that an ocean could be found relatively close to the surface of Proxima Centauri b and LHS 1140 b, and its rate of geyser activity could exceed hundreds to thousands of times that of geyser activity on Europa,” Quick said.

Meanwhile, the amount of geyser activity varied so that the NASA science team concluded that there was a cryovolcano eruption. If this is true, there is a possibility of water at 17 exoplanet It contains elements and other compounds that support the embryo of life.

