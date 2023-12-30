17-year-old Yefimov is recognized as the Estonian athlete of the year

#17yearold #Yefimov #recognized #Estonian #athlete #year

In the past season, Yefimova improved several Estonian results and in December won the gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke and silver in the 50-meter breaststroke at the European Championships in the 25-meter pool.

Also, the 17-year-old swimmer won several medals at the World Junior Championships and the European Junior Championships and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The award was also received by Yefimova’s coach Henry Hein, who was recognized as the best coach in Estonia in 2023.

Tilga, on the other hand, ranked fourth in the world championship, accumulating a total of 8,681 points, and also achieved high results in other competitions.

The Estonian women’s volleyball team, which won the European Silver League and will be able to compete in the Golden League next season, was recognized as the Estonian team of the year. Also, Estonian volleyball players competed in the European Championship this year, where they lost in five subgroup games and did not enter the “play-off”.

In 2022, freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru and decathlete Janek Eiglane were recognized as the best athletes.