183 thousand beneficiaries of health services from “100 Health Days” in the Red Sea

Dr. Ismail Al-Arabi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in the Red Sea, announced that the total health services provided within the framework of the national campaign during 100 health days in the governorate were provided to 183,000 beneficiaries, and 358% of the goal of the Kidney Disease Initiative was achieved, and 177% of the goal of the Women’s Health Initiative was achieved. 158% of the target of the initiative to treat malnutrition among school children, 113% of the target of the Maternal and Fetal Health Initiative, and achieving services at 113% of the target of the initiative to treat hearing loss among children and newborns.

Dr. Amr Adel Abdel-Aal, Director of the Directorate’s Hospital Administration and Coordinator of the Initiative in the Red Sea, explained in a statement that the total number of beneficiaries of family planning services was 82,000, the total number of home visits to rural women pioneers was 123,000 visits, and the total number of people visiting the medical convoys was 18,754, while a number benefited. 18,555 beneficiaries from a diverse analysis.

Adel explained that the total number of food establishments that were visited was 1,968, the number of seminars that were delivered was 5,700, and 103,000 beneficiaries benefited from field awareness services.

Adel pointed out that the total number of treatment decisions at state expense that were issued was 5,023 decisions at a cost of 19 million pounds, and that the number of operations performed within the initiative to eliminate waiting lists was 325 operations for patients with brain, nerve and joint surgery, oncology surgery, and ophthalmology operations.