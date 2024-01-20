18th round of the Bundesliga – victory in injury time: Leverkusen turns game in Leipzig – Sport

    Leverkusen maintains its lead in the table thanks to a spectacular 3-2 win in Leipzig. Dortmund wins confidently in Cologne.

    Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen wins again in injury time in Leipzig. Piero Hincapié scored the decisive goal in the 91st minute. He maneuvered the ball over the line after a Grimaldo corner.

    For a long time there wasn’t much to suggest an away win. The “Werkself” fell behind in the 7th minute thanks to a remarkable goal from Xavi Simons. Only shortly after the break did Nathan Tella take advantage of the guests’ first good chance to make it 1-1. The league leaders also knew how to react to Loïs Openda’s new opening goal (56th). Jonathan Tah equalized 7 minutes later with a header.

    Meanwhile, Dortmund celebrated an easy 4-0 victory in Cologne. Donyell Malen gave BVB the lead in the 12th minute. After the break, Niclas Füllkrug with a penalty, Malen again and Youssoufa Moukoko put the lid on it in stoppage time. Returnee Jadon Sancho won the penalty to make it 2-0. Gregor Kobel kept his second clean sheet in BVB’s second game of the second half of the season.

    The game between VfL Bochum and VfB Stuttgart (1-0) was interrupted for a long time after the first half because visiting fans had blocked escape gates and escape routes with fence flags. Referee Bastian Dankert therefore initially did not continue the game after the break. Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness and some players talked to the fans in vain. But Dankert was able to start the game again after around 40 minutes late.

    svd/the agency

