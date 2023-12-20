19 games have expanded the PlayStation Plus service in the Extra and Premium versions

#games #expanded #PlayStation #service #Extra #Premium #versions

From today, PlayStation Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium versions gained access to December game offer, which was introduced a few days ago. It’s new k a total of 19 games availableamong which titles such as Grand Theft Auto V, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, Salt and Sacrifice or MotoGP 23 stand out.

New games added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions:

  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • MotoGP 23
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Salt and Sacrifice
  • Moonscars
  • Mega Man 11
  • Gigabash
  • Grime
  • Tinykin
  • Traitor
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
  • Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition

Exclusive classic titles for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers:

  • Mega Man Legacy Collection
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
  • Thrillville
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails
  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

Also Read:  Spotify tests AI chatbot that can curate playlists - IT Pro - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Posted on
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Posted on
READING – The library man to discover
READING – The library man to discover
Posted on
Latest political news, live | Sánchez celebrates that Feijóo “rectify” in his “effort to stand him down” | Spain
Latest political news, live | Sánchez celebrates that Feijóo “rectify” in his “effort to stand him down” | Spain
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News