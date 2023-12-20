19 games have expanded the PlayStation Plus service in the Extra and Premium versions

#games #expanded #PlayStation #service #Extra #Premium #versions

From today, PlayStation Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium versions gained access to December game offer, which was introduced a few days ago. It’s new k a total of 19 games availableamong which titles such as Grand Theft Auto V, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, Salt and Sacrifice or MotoGP 23 stand out.

New games added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions:

Grand Theft Auto V

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

MotoGP 23

Metal: Hellsinger

Salt and Sacrifice

Moonscars

Mega Man 11

Gigabash

Grime

Tinykin

Traitor

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition

Exclusive classic titles for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers: