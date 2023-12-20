19 games have expanded the PlayStation Plus service in the Extra and Premium versions

#games #expanded #PlayStation #service #Extra #Premium #versions
From today, PlayStation Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium versions gained access to December game offer, which was introduced a few days ago. It’s new k a total of 19 games availableamong which titles such as Grand Theft Auto V, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, Salt and Sacrifice or MotoGP 23 stand out.
New games added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- MotoGP 23
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Salt and Sacrifice
- Moonscars
- Mega Man 11
- Gigabash
- Grime
- Tinykin
- Traitor
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition
Exclusive classic titles for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers:
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command