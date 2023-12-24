19 people, including at least 10 children, were killed when a bus overturned in Nicaragua

The accident killed 10 children aged between 4 and 16, the official website el19digital.com quoted officials of the Ministry of Health as saying.

About 40 passengers were injured in the accident.

Vice President Rosario Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, told state television Channel 4 that there were about 70 people on the bus at the time.

She said the accident happened in Rancho Grande when the bus driver lost control on a bridge and the vehicle overturned.

“We are deeply affected by this disaster,” she added.

Officials said the bus was speeding, according to the website, and police arrested the driver who tried to flee the scene.

R. Murillo said that the identities of nine victims have been established so far, but did not provide their names.

Photos were published in the local press showing a yellow bus pressed against the yellow railings of the bridge and several victims lying near the road.

