19-year-old Josefin takes care of her father with dementia

#19yearold #Josefin #takes #care #father #dementia

The smell of freshly brewed coffee wafts through the kitchen. Josefin Skaring puts cinnamon buns on a plate and pours herself a glass of juice. She serves father Ola coffee and puts two pieces of sugar in the cup.

Josefin and Ola Skaring

Age: 19 and 77 years respectively.

Family: Each other.

Bor: In Trelleborg.

Make: Ola is retired, Josefin is studying at the fashion design program.

She carries the tray into the living room and places it on the table. Papa Ola is tired today and when such a day comes he usually lies on the sofa and takes it easy.

– Go ahead dad, the coffee is ready, says Josefin and sits down next to him on the sofa.

In the fall of 2022, Ola Skaring was informed that he has vascular dementia, a slowly progressing variant. When the news came, he sat down with Josefin and discussed how everything would turn out in the future. He wanted his daughter to feel safe and know what to do if he rapidly deteriorated. Both agreed that what matters now, in addition to arranging the practical, is to take advantage of life and fill the days with positive memories.

– I can’t let go yet, Josefin needs me. I have to stay until she graduates, says Ola and takes a bite of the bun.

Learned to accept the disease

Josefin lives with Ola in an apartment in Trelleborg. She is 19 years old and is in her third year of the fashion design course in Malmö. Her dream is to become a fashion designer. When she learned that the father was ill, the sadness and pain came immediately. But then she decided to make the best of the situation.

Josefin was determined to stay with her father and help him.

– At first it felt like the end of the world. I was sad because one day he won’t know my name or recognize me. Over time, I’ve learned to accept that I can’t change the disease. I know he will get worse every day, she says.

Josefin has noticed in recent weeks that her father’s short-term memory is worse and he has less energy to do things.

Neither Josefin nor Ola knows if it has to do with his dementia.

– He also has problems with his heart and has had a small stroke recently. That could be what makes him extremely tired, says Josefin.

Ola and her daughter feel that they have found routines in everyday life that work. Josefin goes to school during the day and then Ola can fend for herself. Every morning the home service comes and takes care of giving medicines, cooking breakfast and helping with the dishes. Josefin has prepared lunch boxes for the father which are ready to be heated.

– Or my mother has helped us cook, she lives nearby. My parents have been divorced for many years but are in good contact.

After the divorce, Josefin has lived with her father full-time and her decision to take care of Ola is completely her own.

Josefin has learned to accept her father’s illness.

Grateful that the daughter is helping

When Josefin comes home from school, she tries to catch up on everyday tasks, such as shopping, cooking, washing dishes and cleaning. Sometimes Ola goes shopping.

– If I’ve had a lot at school, I can’t stand anything. I’m a bit tired of youth sometimes, she says and laughs.

Ola says that he is grateful and appreciates that his daughter helps him and is there. It is a security and a strong contributing reason why he has the strength to fight.

– I don’t know how long dad can stay at home. When he starts to forget more, and if his personality changes, then we have to make a new decision. It feels like a lot of work, but I try not to think about it, says Josefin.

For Josefin, it is important to enjoy life and take it one day at a time. She makes sure she has good support in her network. She has made good contact with several people at the municipality whom she calls and tells them about how things are going for Ola and her.

– They know my situation and if I need relief, or if dad gets worse, then they back us up straight away.

Father and daughter have a strong relationship

None of her friends or relatives have questioned her taking care of Ola, because they know that Josefin has a strong relationship with her father. Should there come days when it feels tough and difficult, then there are her friends she can talk to. But the person she turns to first is usually father Ola, especially when there are days with a lot of thoughts about the future.

– My feelings and my sadness are about our life and our situation. He understands me. We share that concern. And when he knows I’m sad, then we’ll find something funny. We usually buy candy or chips and watch a movie. If we can afford it, we go to the cinema.

The close and open relationship that Josefin has with her father, she believes, is due to the fact that she has lived with him most of her life and that Ola is kind and supportive. According to Josefin, he has never put her in a special compartment, where she has to be in a certain way.

– Dad is my very best friend. He loves me and is proud of me, for who I am.

They both like to take advantage of the days, visit flea markets, take a walk and sit on a park bench if the weather is nice. If Ola is more energetic, they go to a cafe. Making memories is at the top of their wish list.

– Doing fun things with my daughter helps me to be healthy and energetic. She is the light in my tunnel, she gives me joy in life and makes me have the strength to fight on, says Ola.

Josefin and her father do everything to create memories together while they can.

It is important to ask for help if you need it

For Ola, it means a lot that Josefin helps at home, he knows that otherwise he would have had to move to a care home or dementia home.

– Do you remember, father, how we used to joke that you managed to get all the diseases but survived cancer or Alzheimer’s? And so you sit here now, with vascular dementia.

Ola’s dream is to go on a longer boat trip, before his memory fails him completely.

– I’ve done that a lot in my days, but I don’t know if my body can handle it anymore, he says.

– Who knows what we’ll come up with next? Yesterday, for example, we went swimming, it went well. Or how about dad?

The main advice Josefin wants to give to a child who has a parent with dementia is to dare to ask for help if you get tired. And make sure to have someone to talk to and dare to accept that the disease changes a person.

– Cry and be sad sometimes but make sure to create memories, because they are the ones you have for the rest of your life when the other person is gone. Small nuggets of gold in everyday life, like sharing a chocolate cake, are enough, says Josefin.

Vascular dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common cause of dementia. It is often called vascular dementia because the symptoms are caused by damage and pathological changes in the brain’s blood vessels.

The disease often develops in stages. Common symptoms are reduced initiative, difficulty planning and executing things, personality changes and difficulty walking.

The condition can then be stable for a longer period of time and then deteriorate again. However, both course and symptoms can vary depending on which areas of the brain are damaged.

Source: www.demenscentrum.se