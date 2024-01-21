19th round of the Super League – Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy returns to victory in Lugano – Sport

#19th #Super #League #StadeLausanneOuchy #returns #victory #Lugano #Sport

In the final minutes things got really exciting again in Lugano. After 96 minutes, SLO defender Sahmkou Camara put on the goalkeeper jersey because Dany Da Silva was unable to continue playing after a collision with Shkelqim Vladi and coach Ricardo Dionisio had already exhausted the substitution quota.

Lugano verpasst grosses Comeback

With their combined strength, the Vaudois withstood the pressure in the remaining 5 minutes and achieved a 3-2 victory over time. For a long time there had been a lot pointing to a clear away win until PSG loanee Ismaël Gharbi hit Mattia Bottani with an open sole above the ankle in the 55th minute and had to take a shower early. A short time later, things didn’t go any further for the Lugano player either. At this point the guests were 3-0 ahead.

With the majority, the “Bianconeri” once again threw everything forward and came within 2:3 thanks to two goals from national player Uran Bislimi (61st/82nd). Since the equalizer was no longer possible, the promoted team celebrated their first complete success after 10 games without a win and reduced the gap to FCB and 11th place to 5 points.

The game in the Cornaredo had already started brightly. Both teams looked for a way forward early on. In the 7th minute, referee Sven Wolfensberger pointed to the spot. Lugano’s Lukas Mai came too late against Gharbi on the edge of the penalty area and brought him down. New signing Gabriel Kyeremateng didn’t need to be asked twice and converted the penalty dryly into the left corner.

Lugano then looked for an answer, but once again it was the guests who knew how to take advantage of their chances. In the 17th minute, Mischa Eberhard made it 2-0 via the underside of the crossbar, and after 35 minutes Gharbi made the supposed preliminary decision.

Doumbia with an unfortunate comeback

On the other hand, the home team repeatedly failed due to their own inability and the extremely strong Lausanne goalkeeper Da Silva. Hicham Mahou missed the biggest chance when he got caught twice by the goalkeeper after a solo effort.

Ousmane Doumbia returned from his loan at Chicago during the winter break and was immediately back in the starting line-up at Lugano. However, he was injured in a duel after half an hour and had to leave the field.

This is how it continues

The Super League continues for the two teams next weekend. While Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy welcomes Winterthur on Saturday, the Ticino team will be in St. Gallen on Sunday.