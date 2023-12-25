1st demonstration of level 4 drone flights for pharmaceutical delivery in Japan

#1st #demonstration #level #drone #flights #pharmaceutical #delivery #Japan

Image: Disclosure

Japan Airlines (JAL) reported that a partnership has been signed in Japan to carry out a demonstration of level 4 drone flights to deliver pharmaceutical products in the country.

The demonstration took place from December 14 to 20, 2023, in Hinohara Village, Tokyo, marking the first time such flights have been carried out in Japan. Drone flights classified as level 4 are those that go beyond the line of visual range (BVLOS , its acronym in English) in populated areas.

This demonstration is based on the “Demonstration Project for Promoting the Implementation of Drone Logistics Services in Tokyo” and aims to accelerate the social implementation of drone logistics services in the Japanese capital.

Image: Disclosure

In addition to Japan Airlines, the other companies involved in the partnership are: KDDI Corporation, KDDI SmartDrone Corporation, East Japan Railway Company, Weathernews and Mediceo Corporation.

JAL explains that clinics and hospitals often rely on courier services to deliver pharmaceutical products, including prescription drugs during online medical consultations, however, with the growing shortage of logistics labor in Japan, the use of drones for deliveries is gaining momentum. more and more attention.

The recent amendment to the Aviation Law, effective in December 2022, legalized level 4 drone flights, allowing them to fly over residential areas. And this regulatory change opens the door to drone delivery services, allowing pharmaceutical products to be transported without being affected by traffic conditions, road congestion or disasters.

The objective of this demonstration was not limited to a one-day event, but rather a week-long operation to identify and address technical, regulatory and operational challenges towards practical implementation.

After the evaluation of this demonstration is completed, drone ports that allow automatic takeoffs and landings are expected to be introduced in the coming months. Further demonstrations will be carried out to validate the safety and unmanned operations of drone logistics services.

In addition to validating the service through this demonstration, an assessment of the necessary operational and security systems, as well as business models, will also be carried out to ensure sustainable drone flights.