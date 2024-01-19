1st place surprises – This is the healthiest fruit in the world

#1st #place #surprises #healthiest #fruit #world

Home page

consumer

By: Sarah Isele

PrintShare

In a study, several foods were examined for their nutrients. Read here which fruits are considered particularly healthy and nutrient-rich:

more on the subject

List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – 1st place surprises

There are many foods that are considered healthy. Because they provide our body with important nutrients. There is no universally healthiest food, because what is good for one person can be more of a burden for another and trigger intolerances or allergy attacks. However, when considering the vital nutrients, there are some foods that are clearly among the healthiest in the world.



HEIDELBERG24 reveals what the healthiest fruit in the world is.

In a study, researcher Jennifer Di Noia looked at the nutritional content of 17 vital nutrients in various foods. She compared the proportion of nutrients such as vitamin A, B12 or fiber to the number of calories. (rah)