2.5 meter fir tree for 225 crowns. Polish tree prices are destroying Czech sellers

photo: Radim Bača for PrahaIN.cz/Christmas tree sale at Ruská

There are less than a fortnight left until Christmas Day, and for many, now is the time to choose the right Christmas tree. As we have asked several sellers before, the prices are almost the same as last year. Those who want to save can go to Poland for a Christmas tree.

It probably won’t surprise anyone that it can save several hundreds.

“Last week I bought a tree in Poland. An almost two-meter fir tree cost me a little over two hundred. And she is beautiful,” wrote reader Marian from Náchod. It is said that we often write about cheaper purchases at our neighbors and he has not yet read about trees anywhere.

We then contacted him by phone.

The hemlocks, which according to the flyers of the Bricomarche store were between 160 and 250 centimeters, really cost 39.99 zlotys. This translates to 225 crowns. The promotion was valid for a whole week: from November 29 to Sunday December 9.

“We arrived right away, the trees had not been taken down. If I compare it with some chains in the Czech Republic, it was a different class. And most importantly half cheaper. A lot of Czechs bought them, I heard Czech and there were Czech cars in the parking lot. In fact, I’m not even surprised that the Poles are bothered by our shopping raids,” he added.

Christmas tree for four thousand

We confirmed with another Polish chain that it was not an exception.

Castorama sells firs up to 150 centimeters for PLN 49.98. The larger ones from 180 to 210 centimeters cost 69.98 zlotys, less than four hundred. Even that is significantly less than here.

And prices in the Czech Republic?

For example, in the Hecht store, they have firs of different sizes to choose from. The smallest one, which is up to 130 centimeters, costs 299 crowns. The largest ones are over two meters long and cost 749 crowns.

IKEA came up with a popular event again this year. He has Christmas trees of various sizes for 499 crowns, when you buy with an IKEA card, he will give you back 250 crowns, which can be used for another purchase in the department store.

The hemlocks can also be purchased at one of the Bauhaus branches. The smallest ones, which are a maximum of 125 centimeters, cost 298 crowns. The size of 175 to 250 centimeters will cost 545 crowns. Anyone looking for a tree across the entire living room, as we know it from American movies, will have to dig much deeper into their pockets. A fir from 3.5 to 4 meters costs 3,990 crowns.

When asked if large retailers in the Czech Republic perceive the outflow of customers to Poland, none of them wanted to respond. We also did not find out why the prices in our market are so much higher.