In sub-group K in Reykjavík, the Estonian hockey players slowed down after 21 shots on the Bulgarian goal on Thursday. In the first third, Estonia and the Republic of South Africa scored a goal each, to the delight of 22-year-old Markus Apleberg and Kluit Paulus.

In the first half of the second third, the Estonian hockey players completed the formalities, sending five shots in a row into the African goal and making it 6:1. On the other hand, Aplebergs scored his third and fourth goals in the game in the final period.

South African goalkeeper Ryan Boyda was beaten by 44-year-old Lauri Lahesalu, who made his debut in the ranks of the national team in the 1998 World Championship. Lahesalu’s professional career ended in 2015/2016. year, since then playing only in the national team.

Estonian hockey players made 64 more shots (76-12).

By far the largest victory in the history of the national team, Estonia won directly over the Republic of South Africa, setting the score 27:1 in Barcelona in 1994.

55 shots more (68-13) for the hosts Icelanders, who were even close to losing in the fight against Bulgaria. A minute and a half before the end of regular time, the Bulgarians were in the lead with 3:2, but in the remaining time, Orri Blondal and 20-year-old Unnars Rūnarsson pleased the Scandinavian fans.

Mario Atanasov scored two goals for the Bulgarians.

Olympic Games Qualification, Group K (Reykjavik, Iceland)

DateTimeGameResult14.12.17.30Bulgaria – Estonia0:21 (0:3; 0:8; 0:10)21.00Iceland – Republic of South Africa9:0 (3:0; 3:0; 3:0)15.12.17.30Estonia – Republic of South Africa9: 2 (1:1; 5:1; 3:0) 21.00 Iceland – Bulgaria 4:3 (1:0; 1:2; 2:1) 17.12.15.30 Republic of South Africa – Bulgaria 19.00 Estonia – Iceland

Overall rating

VTeamSUUPZPZGoalsP1.Estonia2200011:062.Iceland2200013:363.Republic of South Africa200022:1804.Bulgaria200023:250

In the crushing victory of the Spanish team (15:2) over the Thai team, Nacho Granel scored a hat-trick, while Mikel Hernandez earned two goals and two assists.

Nicholas Lampton scored both pucks for the Thai national team, who shot only nine times through the goal guarded by the Spaniard Serhi Reina.

The winners of the subgroups will enter the next stage.

Olympic qualification, group L (Tilburg, Netherlands)

DateTimeGameResult15.12.17.30 Spain – Thailand15:2 (6:0; 6:2; 3:0)21.00 Netherlands – Georgia8:2 (2:1; 2:1; 4:0)16.12.17.30 Thailand – Netherlands21.00 Spain – Georgia 17.12.17.30 Netherlands – Spain 21.00 Georgia – Thailand

Unexpectedly, the first part of the game was difficult for the Croatians, who, after the shots of Ferkat Bakal and 18-year-old Osman Meidançi, were trailing 0-2 against Turkey until the seventh minute of the second third.

The Croatian national team broke the course of the fight in less than a minute in the middle of the second period, when the Turkish fortress was occupied by veteran Domen Vedlin and Jan Smolecs, who also scored the winning puck in the 37th minute.

Olympic Games Qualification, Group M (Belgrade, Serbia)

DateTimeGameResult14.12.16.30Croatia – Taiwan6:1 (0:0; 3:0; 3:1)20.00Serbia – Turkey5:0 (1:0; 1:0; 3:0)15.12.16.30Croatia – Turkey6:2 ( 0:1; 3:1; 3:0)20.00 Taiwan – Serbia0:6 (0:3; 0:1; 0:2)17.12.16.30Turkey – Taiwan20.00 Serbia – Croatia

Overall rating

VTeamSUUPZPZGoalsP1.Serbia2200011:062.Croatia2200012:363.Turkey200022:1104.Taiwan200021:120

