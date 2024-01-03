2 Bombs Explode at General Soleimani’s Death Commemoration Event, 103 People Killed

#Bombs #Explode #General #Soleimanis #Death #Commemoration #Event #People #Killed

Teheran –

The bomb explosion occurred on the anniversary of the death of revolutionary guard general Qasem Soleimani in Iran. A total of 103 people were reported dead.

Reported AFP, Thursday (4/1/2024), Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “evil and criminal enemies” for the attack. He promised a “strong response”.

The explosion occurred near a cemetery at the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani’s hometown. There were two explosions 15 minutes apart.

The explosion occurred in the middle of a crowd of supporters commemorating Soloeimani’s death when he was shot by a US drone in 2020.

Official news agency IRNA reported the first explosion occurred about 700 meters from Soleimani’s grave while the next explosion was about one kilometer away.

IRNA reported the death toll rose to 103, while state television reported 211 people injured, some of whom were in critical condition.

Three medical personnel who rushed to the scene after the first explosion were among those killed, Iran’s Red Crescent said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the attack. News agency Tasnimciting unidentified sources, reported “two bags carrying bombs exploded” and “the perpetrator… apparently detonated the bombs remotely.”

