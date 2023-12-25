2 dead in apartment fire in Dobong-gu early on Christmas Day

#dead #apartment #fire #Dobonggu #early #Christmas #Day

◀ Anchor ▶

A fire broke out in an apartment in Dobong-gu, Seoul early this morning, killing two residents.

Residents could not hide their sadness at the accident that occurred on Christmas Day.

Reporter Song Jeong-hoon reports.

◀ Report ▶

A fire broke out in an apartment in Banghak-dong, Dobong-gu, Seoul around 5 am this morning.

[한희홍/아파트 주민]



″Acrid smoke and odor came up, so I looked outside and onto the veranda just in case, but flames were rising…″

As the fire that started on the 3rd floor of the apartment quickly spread, casualties continued, including a patient suffering from cardiac arrest on the 4th, 12th, and 20th floors.

Among the cardiac arrest patients taken to the hospital, two ultimately died, and 28 residents are being treated for injuries large and small, including smoke inhalation.

Additionally, some residents took refuge in temporary shelters set up in senior centers.

[한희홍/아파트 주민]



″Because it was Christmas, I stayed up late last night eating with my family, but I feel a bit sad that something bad happened again in the early morning.″

As soon as it was reported, the fire department responded by issuing the first level of response, mobilizing all personnel and equipment from the fire department in charge, and extinguished the fire at around 8:40 a.m., about three hours after the fire broke out.

Police and fire authorities believe there is no suspicion of arson and are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

This is Song Jeong-hoon from MBC News.