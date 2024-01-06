2 decorators in Neihu died mysteriously!Villagers recall the “horrible murder case”: a woman was cut in half and died tragically – Society – China Times News Network

2 decorators in Neihu died mysteriously! Villagers recall the “horrible murder case”: the woman was cut in half and died tragically. (Illustration/shutterstock)

A bizarre murder was reported in a building in Neihu District, Beicheng City on the evening of the 2nd. The bodies of two decoration workers were found on the bed in the bedroom. It is suspected that they were accidentally poisoned by inhaling excessive organic solvent gas. In fact, Taiwan’s land is narrow and densely populated. In order to increase storage space, many people choose to use “bed lifts”. Some villagers recalled two horrific “bed lift murders” that occurred in the past!

“Do you know that bed flipping is dangerous?” A netizen posted on the forum “PTT” and said that in fact, the kind of bed flipping that can lift the bed to put things is very dangerous in itself, and mentioned that there have been two cases of bed flipping in the past Homicide, “I would never dare to use this kind of thing. For the convenience of storage, I have to risk death. I am completely retarded.”

In 2013, when a woman living alone in Taoyuan opened an air-pressure mattress to put her clothes in order, the air pressure rod was suspected to have deflated, causing the stainless steel bed board to fall. The woman was brutally cut in half and died on the spot. Her spine was broken and she died of pneumothorax.

In addition, in 2012, the body of a 28-year-old woman was found in a rental house in Sanchong, New Taipei City. The body was sandwiched between a hydraulic lift. According to the police investigation, the deceased’s body was placed parallel to the lift bed and was sandwiched in the middle of the lift bed. It was suspected that in order to open the lift bed to find something, the mattress and bed board suddenly came down and she was unable to break free. The central partition pressed on her neck or chest, causing her to It’s hard to breathe.

After the article was exposed, it sparked heated discussions. Netizens left messages saying, “The theme of the end of the world is too scary.” “It’s risky”, “I just lifted it up yesterday and got in to tidy things up”, “When I was a child, I thought that lifting up the bed looked dangerous”, “There is a safety device! I think it is convenient and easy to use”, “I slept in it when I was a child It lasted almost ten years and it didn’t break even when I moved.”

