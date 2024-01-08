2 Kung Fu Trainers Sentenced to Death in China for Mass Poisoning

Two kung fu trainers were sentenced to death in China on Monday (8/1), following their arrest last year for a 1997 mass poisoning that killed seven children.

Reported by the news agency AFP, Monday (8/1/2024), the court stated that the two men put rat poison in the food at a martial arts school in Anhui Province, east China because of a business conflict with the school’s boss. The two escaped prosecution for nearly 26 years.

Defendants Fu Zejie and Zhu Zulin were each “sentenced to death for the crime of poisoning” by the Intermediate People’s Court in Ma’anshan city, according to an online statement.

The court said that in “around 1994”, Zhu and another man surnamed Peng got into a dispute while running competing martial arts schools in the area.

Fu worked as a kung fu trainer at Peng’s facility in 1996, then “gradually became dissatisfied with Peng… over trivial matters,” the court said.

The two defendants then conspired to take revenge by pouring two packets of rat poison into the food at Peng’s school on June 29, 1997.

The next morning, more than 130 people at the school experienced vomiting and convulsions after breakfast, state media China Daily reported.

Seven students died as a result of the poison.

Both perpetrators were identified by authorities as suspects, but were only arrested in May 2023 — Fu was arrested in Fujian Province on China’s east coast and Zhu in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

