2 medicines withdrawn by ANVISA after cruel discovery

#medicines #withdrawn #ANVISA #cruel #discovery

ANVISA’s warning against two popular medicines and consumers’ shock at the cruel discovery

And in mid-November 2023, more precisely on the 3rd, the ANVISA issued an alert to health professionals and the population about the identification of counterfeit batches of popular medicines, widely used by Braziliansafter a cruel discovery of falsification.

We are talking about Tysabri® (natalizumabe) It’s from Ozempic® (semaglutide). While Tysabri is indicated for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Ozempic is used to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Serious complaint!

Counterfeiting of medicine Tysabri®, was identified by lot FF00336whose validity is 01/2026.

The company holding the original registration, the Biogen Brasil Produtos Farmacêuticos Ltdareported to the ANVISA on the identification, in Brazil, of counterfeit biological products,

According to ANVISA’s own website, this batch was produced only for institutional, not commercial, purposes and has different characteristics. of those contained in the original medicine, such as:

New law bypassing Lula with end of document and goodbye to CNH for these vehicles: 2 changes in 2023

New Lula law with R$3,000, 77% increase and extra rest for CLTS: 3 victories about to arrive in 2024

NEW Law has a hammer down, exempts thousands of IPVA in 2024 and just register ONLINE in 3 steps

Spelling errors in the address of the company responsible for importing and distributing the product in the country;

Difference in the color of the orange and blue strip on the packaging;

Letter formatting;

Absence of Braille inscription on the packaging.

Anvisa (Photo Reproduction/ Internet)

Differences between original and counterfeit products (Photo Reproduction/Montage/Anvisa)

Counterfeit medicines present serious health risks (Photo Reproduction/Internet)

❮❯

Anvisa published the preventive measure through Resolution – RE 3,874/2023, and ordered the seizure and prohibition of the sale, distribution and use of the counterfeit product.

The falsification of the medicine Ozempic®, identified by lot LP6F832, which expires on 11/2025, was also reported by the company responsible for the original product, Novo Nordisk Farmacêutica do Brasil Ltda,

According to the company, not even the batch is considered valid, the forgery was soon discovered.

The Agency published the preventive measure (Resolution – RE 3,945/2023), which determines the seizure and prohibition of the sale, distribution and use of counterfeit medicine.

What is ANVISA’s guidance when purchasing medicines?

As desirable as medications are, even more so when it comes to curing pain or a chronic illness, the ANVISA eastern ALWAYS that health professionals and the populationONLY PURCHASE PROPERLY REGULARIZED MEDICINES.

Other than that, they need to be in the complete packaging ( inside the box) and with invoice. Even because, consuming counterfeit medicines, in addition to presenting serious health risks, can also have the opposite effect to what was promised.

In case of identification of suspected counterfeit medicine units, the population or health professionalsSHOULD NOT use the product and must contact the companies holding the registration for these products to verify their authenticity.

Furthermore, the fact must be communicated immediately to ANVISA, preferably through the Notivisa system (in the case of a healthcare professional) or through the Ombudsman system, using the FalaBR platform (in the case of patients).

🚨 Ana Maria drops BOMB about retirement on Globo + Zezé sinks into debt + RECORD star’s goodbye