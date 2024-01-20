2 people died as a result of the accident that took place this evening in Brașov county. The second victim is a 35-year-old woman

#people #died #result #accident #place #evening #Brașov #county #victim #35yearold #woman

As BizBrașov informs you, this evening in Brașov county there was a particularly serious accident, as a result of which 2 people died. In the first instance, one man was pronounced dead when rescue crews arrived, and another victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest.

“Among the 7 victims, unfortunately, one person was declared dead. Another person is in cardiorespiratory arrest and resuscitation maneuvers are being applied to him by the medical staff”, the representatives of ISU Brașov initially transmitted.

Although the doctors made every effort to save the person in cardio-respiratory arrest, the 35-year-old woman died.

“Unfortunately, the 35-year-old female who was in cardiorespiratory arrest did not respond to resuscitation maneuvers and was declared dead.

All other victims were transported to Brașov County Hospital, Făgăraș Hospital and Brasov Pediatric Hospital for specialized care. Among the victims are also 3 minors who were transported to the Brasov Pediatric Hospital, respectively to the Făgăraş Hospital for additional medical investigations”, informed the representatives of ISU Brașov

Also Read:  Where did the Romanian Fleet go and how was it disposed of?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Do not be safe from the treachery of a brick.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Saturday: a “dangerous” weather phenomenon.
“Do not be safe from the treachery of a brick.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Saturday: a “dangerous” weather phenomenon.
Posted on
Adje makes comeback with party song: ‘I already sent it to Paul’
Adje makes comeback with party song: ‘I already sent it to Paul’
Posted on
Carlos Alcaraz v Juncheng Shang, Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek v Linda Noskova, Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Carlos Alcaraz v Juncheng Shang, Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek v Linda Noskova, Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Posted on
Acne in adulthood: This may be the cause
Acne in adulthood: This may be the cause
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News