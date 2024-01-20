2 people died as a result of the accident that took place this evening in Brașov county. The second victim is a 35-year-old woman

#people #died #result #accident #place #evening #Brașov #county #victim #35yearold #woman

As BizBrașov informs you, this evening in Brașov county there was a particularly serious accident, as a result of which 2 people died. In the first instance, one man was pronounced dead when rescue crews arrived, and another victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest.

“Among the 7 victims, unfortunately, one person was declared dead. Another person is in cardiorespiratory arrest and resuscitation maneuvers are being applied to him by the medical staff”, the representatives of ISU Brașov initially transmitted.

Although the doctors made every effort to save the person in cardio-respiratory arrest, the 35-year-old woman died.