2 people died as a result of the accident that took place this evening in Brașov county. The second victim is a 35-year-old woman

As BizBrașov informs you, this evening in Brașov county there was a particularly serious accident, as a result of which 2 people died. In the first instance, one man was pronounced dead when rescue crews arrived, and another victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest.
“Among the 7 victims, unfortunately, one person was declared dead. Another person is in cardiorespiratory arrest and resuscitation maneuvers are being applied to him by the medical staff”, the representatives of ISU Brașov initially transmitted.
Although the doctors made every effort to save the person in cardio-respiratory arrest, the 35-year-old woman died.
“Unfortunately, the 35-year-old female who was in cardiorespiratory arrest did not respond to resuscitation maneuvers and was declared dead.
All other victims were transported to Brașov County Hospital, Făgăraș Hospital and Brasov Pediatric Hospital for specialized care. Among the victims are also 3 minors who were transported to the Brasov Pediatric Hospital, respectively to the Făgăraş Hospital for additional medical investigations”, informed the representatives of ISU Brașov