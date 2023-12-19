2-year-old child beaten with an extension cord, gagged with tape and stuffed in a suitcase. Grandma called the police in Satu Mare

#2yearold #child #beaten #extension #cord #gagged #tape #stuffed #suitcase #Grandma #called #police #Satu #Mare

A couple from Carei, Satu Mare county, was remanded in custody after subjecting their own 2-year-old child to unimaginable treatments. The little one has a fracture of the nasal pyramid and will be operated on.

Suspect detainedPhoto: DreamsTime

The two husbands, aged 29 and 37, are accused of beating their 2-year-old child during several months while they were in Germany, according to the local publication Presa Satu Mare.

“The two defendants, the parents of the two-year-old minor TCA, are accused of committing the crime of ill-treatment of the minor because between the months of May 2023 and December 2023 they exercised abusive and immoral actions on their child, thereby seriously endangering the physical development and morals of the minor. The acts of aggression took place in Germany”, according to the prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that the little boy was beaten because he wouldn’t eat, hit with fists or palms, with slippers, but also with an extension cord.

“From the evidence administered so far, it appears that the minor was subjected to unimaginable treatments, he was punished for not eating as his parents told him, for soiling himself or things in the house after putting his hand in pampers, because he wasn’t playing with his three-year-old older brother or anything like that. Because he didn’t listen to his parents, TCA was hit with his hands or fists, with slippers, with an extension cord or a stick, he was tied with adhesive tape around his mouth, with napkins in his mouth or made to sit in a suitcase” , the investigators also mentioned.

The 2-year-old was taken in by the authorities and needs surgery.

“The child was taken over by the state authorities on December 17, when the parents returned to Romania. He was subjected to medical investigations, and it was found that he has multiple injuries on his body, some of which required 2-5 days of medical care for healing, and others 10-14 days of medical care. Also, the injuries were inflicted at different time intervals. At the same time, the minor is to undergo a surgical intervention, he has a fractured nasal pyramid”, the prosecutors also showed.

The local press also writes that a relative who saw in Germany what treatments the little one is undergoing and alerted the maternal grandmother, who reported the parents to the police.

The couple also has a 3-year-old child. Both little ones were taken over by DGASPA Satu Mare.

The two were remanded in custody for 30 days.

The child’s father let it be understood that the wife was to blame: “Ask my wife, ask her why she makes differences between the children”, said the man, according to Presa Satu Mare. (photo source Dreamstime)