20 billion dollars.. Nashat Al-Daihi gives good news about resolving the dollar crisis soon

Journalist Nashaat Al-Daihi said that Moody’s lowered its outlook on Egypt from stable to negative, and this was expected due to the weak credit situation and the difficulty in the dollar exchange rate.

Al-Daihi continued, during his presentation of the “Pen and Paper” program, broadcast on “TEN” satellite channel, that the Ministry of Finance commented on the Moody’s report that Egypt is managing the macroeconomy flexibly and is working to meet the basic needs of citizens in light of the existing tensions in the region, and it was determined that External financing sources until the end of the current fiscal year are estimated at $4 billion.

Al-Daihi explained that Egypt is at the heart of the economic crisis, but in one word, Egypt will emerge from this crisis through many measures, commenting: “Egypt has gone through more than this crisis.”

Huge dollar return

He pointed out that there is a huge dollar revenue that will be pumped into the Central Bank during the next few weeks according to responsible sources, commenting: “I have confirmed information from responsible sources that there is a huge dollar revenue that will not be less than 20 billion dollars.”

He added that this money is not a loan, nor is it assistance from anyone, but rather it is local dollar sources that will be pumped into the Central Bank within a few weeks.