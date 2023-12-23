20 Countries Join US Coalition to Protect the Red Sea from Houthi Attacks

#Countries #Join #Coalition #Protect #Red #Sea #Houthi #Attacks

Washington DC

More than 20 countries have agreed to join a new coalition led by the United States (US) aimed at protecting commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthi rebel group, which has been rampant in the waters in recent times.

As reported and Al ArabiyaSaturday (23/12/2023), this was expressed by the Pentagon or the US Department of Defense in a statement, when more countries joined the coalition.

However, the Pentagon’s latest announcement shows that at least eight countries that have joined declined to be named publicly. This marks the political sensitivity of the operation as regional tensions rise due to the Israel-Hamas war.

“Currently there are more than 20 countries that have registered to participate,” said Pentagon Press Secretary, Major General Patrick Ryder, while emphasizing the declarations of Greece and Australia.

“We will allow other countries, let them discuss their own participation,” he said.

The US, which launched a coalition called “Operation Prosperity Guardian” a few days ago, said more than one dozen countries had agreed to participate in the effort that would involve joint patrols in the waters of the Red Sea, which is located near Yemen.

Each country, Ryder said, would contribute what they could.

“In some cases, the contribution includes ships. In other cases, the contribution may include staff or other types of support,” it said.

Read the full news on the next page.

See also Video: Trump Calls Biden ‘A Hunchback with a Low IQ’ Ahead of the 2024 US Presidential Election

Also Read:  The Red Sea, one of the world's most important trade routes, is in danger, and the war in Gaza has also boiled over

(nvc/idh)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

This actor did not return for the sequel to one of his best films, but still received a fortune for it
This actor did not return for the sequel to one of his best films, but still received a fortune for it
Posted on
Ex-FC Porto’s gesture during Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii’ gets people talking
Ex-FC Porto’s gesture during Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii’ gets people talking
Posted on
Hair loss, you just need to eat these foods to have thick and flowing hair: you won’t find a single one on your brush like this
Hair loss, you just need to eat these foods to have thick and flowing hair: you won’t find a single one on your brush like this
Posted on
Atsinanana Rugby aims for the climb to D1
Atsinanana Rugby aims for the climb to D1
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News