20 Countries Join US Coalition to Protect the Red Sea from Houthi Attacks

Washington DC –

More than 20 countries have agreed to join a new coalition led by the United States (US) aimed at protecting commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthi rebel group, which has been rampant in the waters in recent times.

As reported and Al ArabiyaSaturday (23/12/2023), this was expressed by the Pentagon or the US Department of Defense in a statement, when more countries joined the coalition.

However, the Pentagon’s latest announcement shows that at least eight countries that have joined declined to be named publicly. This marks the political sensitivity of the operation as regional tensions rise due to the Israel-Hamas war.

“Currently there are more than 20 countries that have registered to participate,” said Pentagon Press Secretary, Major General Patrick Ryder, while emphasizing the declarations of Greece and Australia.

“We will allow other countries, let them discuss their own participation,” he said.

The US, which launched a coalition called “Operation Prosperity Guardian” a few days ago, said more than one dozen countries had agreed to participate in the effort that would involve joint patrols in the waters of the Red Sea, which is located near Yemen.

Each country, Ryder said, would contribute what they could.

“In some cases, the contribution includes ships. In other cases, the contribution may include staff or other types of support,” it said.

