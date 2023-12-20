20% of foreigners on provisional release have experienced living on the streets. Cold showers, cold food… “Unable to live with dignity”: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#foreigners #provisional #release #experienced #living #streets #Cold #showers #cold #food.. #Unable #live #dignity #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

A survey conducted by three organizations that support people in need has revealed that one in five foreigners who do not have a status of residence and are temporarily released from immigration facilities have lived on the streets. Ta. It is extremely rare for the actual living situation of a provisionally released person to be revealed. The three organizations held a press conference in Nagatacho, Tokyo on the 19th and appealed to the national government and the Tokyo metropolitan government to strengthen housing support for those who had been provisionally released.

◆90% say it is difficult to pay the rent

The survey will be conducted from August to December 2023. The survey was mailed to 550 people on provisional release who are connected to support groups, and 146 people responded, of whom around one-third had minor children in their households.

21% of respondents said they had lost their housing due to being unable to pay rent, and 22% had experienced living on the streets. The percentage of people who are currently behind on their payments is 46% for rent and 40% for utilities, and about 60% of those who have been in arrears in the past for both rent and utilities. Regarding the burden of paying rent, 91% answered that it was either “very painful” or “painful.” 53% of people relied on friends or support groups to live in housing owned by someone other than themselves or their family.

◆“If left unchecked, humanitarian problems will arise.”

Free answers included “I take showers with cold water,” “I attempted suicide because I was exhausted and had no home, money, or food.” “I live in a dark room. I drink cold water and eat cold food.” I’m going to eat it.” Many heart-wrenching voices were heard.

Yuma Osawa, 31, of the general incorporated association Tsukuroi Tokyo Fund, which conducted the investigation, emphasized that “those who have been provisionally released are forced into situations where they cannot live with human dignity.” Tsuyoshi Inaba, the representative director, said that the national and metropolitan governments need to make use of public housing and provide housing support for those who have been released on provisional release, on a par with those given to refugees from Ukraine.He said, “This is a situation of ultimate social exclusion. A huge problem will arise,” he said. (Masaki Nakamura)

